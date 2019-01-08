Alma Cadwalader: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Alma Cadwalader is an Oakland woman charged with biting a jogger at an East Bay park, The Mercury News reported. Police say Cadwalader, 19, bit the jogger after the woman was able to fight off Cadwalader’s dog with pepper spray.

Police say Cadwalader also punched the jogger and caused significant injuries.

Cadwalader’s occupation is listed as “dog walker” on police records.

Cadwalader’s attorney claimed that the teen was simply trying to protect her dogs after seeing the jogger pepper spray them but police say the dog tried to attack the jogger, KTVU reported.

1. Cadwalader’s Dog Attacked a Jogger, Police Say

Cadwalader was walking her two dogs off their leash per park rules at the Goldenrod Trail in Chabot Regional Park on Thursday when her dogs ran up to a jogger, Cadwalader’s attorney Emily Dahm told KTVU.

According to police, the jogger said one of the dogs tried to bite her and she was able to fend the dog off with pepper spray.

Dahm said the dog’s face “was swelling up from pepper spray.”

2. Cadwalader Bit & Punched The Jogger After She Was Able to Fend Off The Dog, Police Say

Dahm said that Cadwalader yelled at the jogger to stop and tried to wrestle the pepper spray away.

During the scuffle, Dahm admitted, Cadwalader bit the jogger on the arm.

“It is a bad bite but I will tell you what,” Dahm told KTVU. “I would bite someone too if they were grabbing my hair, kicking me in the groin and not letting go of me.”

Police say Cadwalader also punched the jogger and caused serious injuries, The Mercury News reported.

3. Cadwalader Was Charged With Battery, False Imprisonment, & Robbery

Dog walker Alma Cadwalader, 19, bit a jogging nurse in the arm – but only in self-defense after the nurse pepper-sprayed her shepherd-husky mix on a Chabot Regional Park trail without cause, grabbed her hair & kicked her in the groin, defense atty tells @AzenithKTVU pic.twitter.com/Xol6UnGiRr — Henry K. Lee (@henrykleeKTVU) January 7, 2019

After the incident, the jogger called the police and Cadwalader was arrested.

She was booked at Santa Rita Jail on felony charges of false imprisonment, battery with serious bodily injury and robbery.

She was released on bail Friday. She had no previous criminal record.

She faces up to six years in prison if convicted on all charges.

4. Cadwalader’s Lawyer Says She Acted in Self-Defense

Dahm claimed that Cadwalader did not call the police because she was in shock and concerned for her dogs.

“I think my client would simply like her name to be cleared and for the record to be corrected,” Dahm told KTVU. “All she did in this case was protect two dogs she loved dearly.”

“I understand the jogger being startled,” Dahm told KRON. “But she then started pepper spraying the dogs, Alma said to stop, then the jogger grabbed her by the hair and kneed her in the groin and my client had to bite her to get her to released her grip”

“I understand jogger is upset, but this is not a felony case,” she added.

5. The Victim Says She Was The One Defending Herself

Police rejected Dahm’s claims that Cadwalader acted in self-defense.

“We have information from the victim was accosted by the dogs,” East Bay Regional Park Police Lt. Terrence Cotcher told KTVU. “The dogs may have attempted to bite her and she tried to defend herself.”

The victim’s friend, Sue Hernandez, told the station that the woman would never attack an animal unless she was in danger.

“She’s a nurse,” Hernandez said. “She’s a caregiver. She’s an animal lover. Hearing she was victimized is beyond me.”

