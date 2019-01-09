Annittra Atler: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Annittra Atler is a New Mexico elementary school principal and former beauty queen who appeared on the TV show “Better Call Saul.” Atler was arrested at her home after police said she “beat up” her fiancee in an argument sparked by her own son using her work computer to watch pornography.

Atler, 46, was arrested Sunday after her fiancee, Patrick Ficke, told police she “beat [him] up” and left bruises on his arm, according to a criminal complaint obtained by The New York Post.

Ficke said the attack happened during an argument over Atler’s son Shawn watching pornography on her work computer.

Ficke said his son, Aiden, witnessed the assault.

Atler denied being violent. She has been placed on administrative leave by Albuquerque Public Schools.

Alter was charged with two counts of battery and domestic violence.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Atler Got Into an Argument With Fiancee After Her Son Watched Porn on Her Computer, Police Say

Annittra Atler a former New Mexico beauty queen and an Albuquerque special educations principal and actress arrested after beating up her fiancé, Patrick Ficke. https://t.co/aByGr8QGBC — Scallywagandvagabond (@ScallywagNYC) January 8, 2019

Atler, the special education principal for Albuquerque Public Schools, was drinking with her fiancee, Ficke, at dinner when the two began to argue over her son, Shawn, watching porn on her computer at work.

“Patrick said he got upset at the situation and told Annitra her son was ‘acting stupid,’” police said in a criminal complaint. “He said Annitra then got upset and began to push him.”

Ficke’s son, Aiden, told police that “his dad and Annittra began to argue as Annittra was cussing at Patrick.”

Atler admitted to police that the two got into an argument after Ficke “found porn on her work computer that her son had just been using,” The New York Post reported, but denied that she got physical.

2. Atler’s Fiancee Told Police She ‘Beat Him Up’

Annittra Atler arrested for domestic violence https://t.co/7lJYXuSdIk — Eric Sanders, Esq. (@SandersFirmPC) January 8, 2019

Ficke told police that the argument escalated to the point where Atler “beat [him] up.”

Ficke told police that the assault took place in the couple’s bedroom, saying he was left with bruises after he fell to the floor.

Ficke said the attack stopped when he fell and his son, Aiden, witnessed the entire attack.

Ficke said he called Aiden’s mother to come pick him up. The woman, identified by police as Veronica Lewandowski, told police that Ficke told her he had been assaulted by Atler.

Aiden told police that the argument happened because his father found “bad things” on Atler’s work computer.

“Aiden said he saw Annittra hitting his dad in their bedroom with closed fists,” police said in the complaint.

3. Fiancee’s Son Says Atler Hit Him Too, According to the Complaint

Aiden and his mother told police that Atler attacked him too.

“Veronica told me that Aiden said he saw Annittra hitting his dad. Aiden was also in the room and tried to intervene, when Annittra slapped him with her left hand across his right cheek,” the criminal complaint said.

According to the complaint, Aiden said Atler hit his father five to six times before she turned around and slapped him.

“She said Aiden disrespected her by calling her a monster,” the complaint said.

4. Atler is a Former Beauty Queen Who Appeared on ‘Better Call Saul’ in 2016

KRQE reported in 2015 that Atler was honored in Las Vegas after winning the national title, Ms. Woman United States.

“Over the past few years I’ve been working as a school principal advocating for childhood hunger,” she said in August 2015.

According to IMDB, Atler also appeared on Season 2 of ‘Better Call Saul’ in 2016, playing the role of the wife of a businessman named Dale.

5. Atler Was Previously Touted as a Local Role Model

APS Board salutes Adobe Acres Principal Annittra Atler on being named Ms. Woman United States. pic.twitter.com/h5TJJzQ0ei — APS (@ABQschools) September 16, 2015

Atler, the special education principal at Albuquerque Public Schools, was touted as a role model after her 2015 Ms. Woman United States win.

KRQE praised Atler’s “love for children” and her work “with low income families by starting a school backpack program.”

“This program is designed to help children receive nutritious and easily prepared food they will need when they go home on the weekends,” the station reported. “With her new title, Atler is able to raise awareness on this topic and seek community support for the backpack program. This program is run entirely by grants and donations.”

“I have the most incredible staff in all of Albuquerque,” Annittra told the station in 2015. “And they’ve been so super supportive and really, really kind of put up with me with all of my nerves and my craziness throughout this year, so I’m really blessed and I can’t do enough to give back to them.”

A spokeswoman for Albuquerque Public Schools told The Post that Atler has been placed on administrative leave.

