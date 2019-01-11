Beto O’Rourke’s Beard Steals the Show in Facebook Live Stream

Beto O’Rourke’s newest Facebook live stream shared the news that the official count at the Tornillo tent city for youth migrants is now at zero. While he thanked his supporters for helping make that happen, people couldn’t stop talking about his beard. He’s been sporting the beard for a couple days and it’s been the subject of news stories before, but many viewers hadn’t seen it yet.

Commenters disagreed a lot about whether they liked his beard or not. Of course, these comments were also surrounded by lots of people asking if he’s going to run for President.

One person wrote: “Oh… not loving the beard. But still loving YOU.”

At least one person said they liked the beard:

Beto didn’t respond to comments about his beard on the stream. He stayed on topic, thanking his supporters for their help in bringing the count at Tornillo to zero.

He said, in part:

Today the official count at Tornillo is zero. There are no longer children being kept at Tornillo… The same pressure that you brought to bear to stop the practice of family separation … at the border … is the kind of pressure you’ve been applying on this administration to ensure that we don’t keep these kids indef locked up at camps like Tornillo, that we more quickly get them to their families… The changes in policies you’ve seen in this administration is a direct result of the pressure you’ve brought to bear.”

Earlier today, U.S. Rep. Will Hurd announced on Twitter that with the last child gone, the tent city is going to be closed.

BREAKING: I just talked with the management at the Tornillo facility – the last kid just left. This tent city should never have stood in the first place but it is welcome news that it will be gone. — Rep. Will Hurd (@HurdOnTheHill) January 11, 2019

Contractor BCFS Health and Human Services had signed a contract with the federal government in June to have Tornillo open for 30 days, Texas Tribune reported. The contract kept getting extended, but BCFS officials had argued that it wasn’t supposed to ever be a long-term solution. Kevin Dinnnin, BCFS president, sent the federal government a letter in December saying Tornillo shouldn’t accept any more children. “You can’t keep taking children in and not releasing them,” Dinnin said.

Commenters during Beto’s live stream were interested in the news about Tornillo, but they also couldn’t help making some light-hearted jabs too. When they weren’t commenting on his beard, they also brought up his infamous dentist live stream from Instagram yesterday.

Beto O’Rourke is known for live streaming not just important political topics, but random and sometimes mundane moments in his own life, bringing his supporters along for the ride. During his campaign, he often streamed his visits to Whataburger while he was in line at the drive-through. After the election ended, he streamed himself cooking, running, and most recently visiting the dentist.