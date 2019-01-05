Heith & Gage Gleason: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Amy Garcia’s body was found in a burned car on Dec. 20, just five days before Christmas in a small southern Colorado town. But the fire did not kill her. She was shot to death and then the car set ablaze.

Now, the alleged killers of the 41-year-old mother of four have been charged with murder. Arrested are Heith Gleason, and his son, Gage, just 12-years-old.

After the killing, Gleason drove 200 miles south to Sante Fe and it was in the New Mexico town that authorities arrested he and his young son in a fast food parking lot.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Father & Son Are Accused of Murdering Amy Garcia

Gage Gleason is 12. It’s alleged that he shot and possibly killed his father’s girlfriend, perhaps at the request of his father. His mother, Kasey Gleason, who may be estranged from Heith Gleason as she now lives in Kilgore, Texas and described herself as “single,” is asking for people to hold out judgment. On Facebook she posted, “Don’t judge. You don’t know what storm I have asked her to walk through. -God.”

In previous Facebook posts of his own, the elder Gleason gushed about his wife Kasey in posts from around a year ago. Gleason has multiple Facebook pages.

The details that follow are at once gruesome and disturbing, especially given the crime is alleged to have been committed in part by the boy.

As was reported by KOAA, both the father and son are being charged with first-degree murder. The elder Gleason is in a New Mexico jail and his son is in a Colorado juvenile detention center.

In a Sante Fe magistrate’s court, the boy was described by the Sante Fe New Mexican as “dressed in a brown jumpsuit and belly-chain, standing just 4-foot-10, his rounded cheeks and limbs.”

In the courtroom was the boy’s mother, Kasey Gleason. A hearing is slated for Gage Gleason on Jan. 7 in Huerfano County Court. On the same case number, as appears in court records, there’s a hearing titled “Kasey Gleason.” It’s not clear but the mother may be asking the court to release her son in her custody or a similar conditional release.

Meanwhile, his father, in a Sante Fe lock-up held without bond, goes before a judge Monday as a fugitive from justice according to New Mexico court records.

It’s not clear when he will be extradited to Colorado.

2. Garcia Was a Mother-of-Four, a College Graduate & Medical Coder & Was Well-Known & Liked in Her Community

Garcia’s son, Brandon Garcia told the Southern Colorado Independent that, his mother’s “…ex was a psycho and he riddled the car with bullets as she tried to leave his house….he shot her and then lit the car on fire.”

Garcia’s Facebook page is filled with images of her and her children. Her profile reads she graduated from Pueblo Community College and was a medical coder.

Her daughter Adriana posted a video of her mom saying, “Bye, I love you,” the day after she was killed. Friends, family and the community have rallied behind the family.

3. Police Say That After a Disagreement, a Witness Said Shots Were Fired Allegedly by Both Father & Son

According to reports, a witness, who has been named as Spencer Wertz, told sheriff’s deputies that Garcia and Gleason had an argument “over alcohol” before she was killed. Wertz said Gleason and Garcia drove to her home to pick up liquor and then returned to Gleason’s house.

There, Wertz said, according to reports and the probable cause affidavit, Gleason, with a gun in his hands said, “I’ll kill her.”

Separate reports differ slightly on what occurred next” One says Gleason took the gun and his son Gage with him outside before shots were heard. Another reads that Gleason walked outside his house with the gun and the returned and said that he didn’t kill Garcia: “…a short time later, Gleason’s 12-year-old son went outside with a .22 caliber firearm and more shots were heard.”

4. Gleason is Alleged to Have Said His Sixth-Grade Son Had ‘Earned His Man Card’ After Allegedly Shooting Garcia

What is seemingly mutually agreed upon in reports is that Gleason said his young son had “just earned his man card,” after Garcia was shot, perhaps a second time. One report states that Gleason said he didn’t kill Garcia, so it’s not clear if that meant the shot he allegedly fired did not take her life and then the so was sent out to finish the job.

The Albuquerque Journal reported that the elder Gleason went outside and a gunshot was heard. He returned inside. Then his son went outside and a second shot was heard. And that’s when the elder Gleason made a shocking comment.

Gage Gleason, a 12-year-old boy armed with a .22 allegedly killed a woman and his father said he’d “earned his man card,” as was reported stated in the arrest affidavit.

5. Police Found Garcia Dead With Gunshot Wounds in a Burned Out Car & Heith & Gage Gleason Gone. Law Enforcement Tracked Them to a New Mexico McDonald’s

The witness, reportedly Wertz, called the sheriff and is reported to have told them Garcia may have been shot and was inside a burned car. When deputies arrived at a location near Gleason’s home, they found Garcia dead in the driver’s seat with bullet holes in the driver-side door and .22-caliber shell casings, according to the probable cause affidavit, as was reported.

Sheriff’s deputies went to the Gleason house, it’s reported to make sure no one was hurt. They found an open door and the father and son gone. It’s not clear who else lives at the home. Gleason has another son.

Authorities in Santa Fe, New Mexico tracked down the father and son outside a McDonald’s based on cell phone data obtained by the Huerfano County Sheriff’s Office after Gleason is reported to have phone the sheriff’s office nad said he was involved in a murder and was headed to be with family in North Carolina for Christmas.

The father is in the county jail while the son is in a youth detention center. Both face first-degree murder charges.