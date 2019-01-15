Family Brings 3D-Printed Activist, Joaquin ‘Guac’ Oliver, to March For Our Lives DC Rally

The family of Joaquin “Guac” Oliver, one of the victims of the Stoneman Douglas shooting, printed a 3D life-sized version of their son to commemorate his memory. The “3D activist” statue will be featured at a March for Our Lives rally in Washington, D.C. today. The rally is being called “Guac’s Friendly Reminder.”

Joaquin Guac Oliver was a senior when he was killed. He was born in Venezuela and had come to the U.S. with his family when he was three. He and his family became American citizens in 2017. He loved sports, especially basketball, football, and soccer.

Here’s a look at the 3D statue when it was first unveiled Times Square in late October 2018.

A 3D-printed statue of teen Joaquin "Guac" Oliver, one of the victims from the Marjory Stoneman Douglas school shooting, has been unveiled in #TimesSquare to protest 3D guns. #GuacIsBack #3Dactivist pic.twitter.com/rca6vSzhGu — Times Square (@TimesSquareNYC) October 25, 2018

The 3D-printed statue was created by Guac’s father, Manuel Oliver. It shows Joaquin holding a bouquet of flowers, symbolizing the Valentine’s gift he had brought for his girlfriend on the day of the shooting. The statue is dressed the way that Guac was dressed on the day he died, The Hill reported.

3D sculpture Guac is Back in @TimesSquareNYC created by gun reform organization @ChangeTheRefBus raising awareness to stop 3D printed guns. It is molded after Joaquin Oliver, Marjory Stoneman Douglas shooting victim and son of the founders Manual & Patricia Oliver.#3dactivist pic.twitter.com/dEPTzVcef6 — My City Paper (@MyCitypaperNYC) October 25, 2018

The rally is a coordinated event by March for Our Lives and Change the Ref, a movement started by Guac’s parents, Manuel and Patricia Oliver, to use urban art to confront mass shooting tragedies, according to Change the Ref’s Twitter bio. Change the Ref now has a GoFundMe page for people who want to donate. So for nearly $86,000 has been donated in the last 10 months toward a $100,000 goal.

Joaquin "Guac" was murdered with an assault weapon designed for war and purchased by a 19 year old. We need common sense gun laws in our Nation, and we need them now. Join #3DActivist @MFOLDC @ChangeTheRef @manueloliver00 @patriciapadauy Tuesday Jan 15 at 4:00pm at Capitol Hill pic.twitter.com/XSb5SPNuGv — Change the Ref (@ChangeTheRef) January 15, 2019

The event starts on Capitol Hill at 4 p.m. Eastern on the corner of Independence and 1st SE. During the event, 100 people will be wearing Guac masks, in addition to standing with the 3D statue.

This isn’t the Manuel Oliver’s first time to use art to spread a message. In late October, Manuel designed a billboard featuring his son that was displayed in Florida.