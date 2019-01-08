When Was the Longest Government Shutdown in History?

The partial federal government shutdown has stretched to 19 days, as of January 9. It has become the second-longest government shutdown in U.S. history and there is no indication that a deal is within reach.

President Trump is pushing for more than $5 billion for a border wall and congressional Democrats are not giving in to the demand, citing polls that show a majority of American voters oppose building a wall and would rather see the government reopened.

The shutdown is on track to surpass the longest shutdown in U.S. history, which occurred between December 1995 and January 1996. That shutdown lasted 21 days as President Bill Clinton clashed with a Republican House and Senate over a federal spending package.

Here’s what you need to know.

The 1995 Government Shutdown Was About a Federal Spending Bill

The shutdown lasted from December 16, 1995, until January 6, 1996. President Bill Clinton faced opposition from a Republican-controlled Congress, led by then-Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich.

The Republicans were pushing to decrease federal spending. Lawmakers proposed massive cuts to programs including Medicare and Medicaid, as well as non-defense spending. As explained by the Regional Oral History Office at the University of California at Berkeley, Speaker Gingrich threatened to allow the U.S. government to default on its debt by refusing to take a vote on raising the debt ceiling.

This gridlock ultimately led to two shutdowns, the first lasting six days during November of 1995. The government reopened when the White House and Congress reached an agreement to put together a balanced budget. But negotiations stalled again when the president and lawmakers could not agree on where to make cuts and resulted in the 21-day shutdown.

The Compromise Included a Balanced Budget Plan, Tax Increases & Some Budget Cuts

The federal government finally reopened in January of 1996 after weeks of heated debate. A December 1995 article in the New York Times explained the miscommunication that existed during the negotiations. One example of this came after a two-hour meeting in which both sides had different interpretations about what they had just discussed:

“Mr. Gingrich said the President had agreed to use the economic assumptions of the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office in the negotiations, a concession that the Republicans had been seeking. Those forecasts are less optimistic than the White House projections and would require deeper cuts to reach a balanced budget. Mr. Gingrich also said that the two sides had pledged to try to conclude a budget agreement by New Year’s Day. But Vice President Al Gore, who attended the Oval Office session, said that there was a “slight misunderstanding” and that there had been no pledge to use the Congressional Budget Office’s assumptions. He also said no timetable had been set for an agreement.”

The shutdown came to an end after President Clinton and congressional Republicans came to an agreement on creating the seven-year balanced budget plan. As CNN reported at the time, “Some Republicans said the plan contained too much spending and actually increased taxes, but Republicans conceded it would eliminate all deficits over seven years using figures provided by the CBO.”

Polls Showed a Majority of American Voters Blamed Republicans For The 1995-1996 Shutdown

Who's talking right now?! The Cry Baby of the 90's😆 This time like that time you & your boss will not get away #busted #RussianCollusion pic.twitter.com/h2KM0OKhYF — ioana (@ioanamartin) June 15, 2017

President Clinton emerged as the more popular figure during this budget crisis. Polls showed that a majority of Americans felt Republicans were responsible for shutting down the government. For example, a CNN/USA Today/Gallup Poll conducted in November 1995, during the six-day shutdown, found that 49 percent of respondents blamed Republican leaders for the shutdown, while 26 percent pointed the finger at President Clinton. 19 percent blamed both sides.

House Speaker Newt Gingrich’s approval ratings took a dive during the shutdown. An average of several polls, compiled by the Huffington Post, showed that Speaker Gingrich had a 60 percent disapproval rate at the time. The New York Daily News also took aim at Speaker Gingrich during the six-day shutdown. The newspaper ran a cartoon image of Gingrich as a baby, with the headline, “Cry Baby: Newt’s Tantrum: He closed down the government because Clinton made him sit at back of plane.” That image is embedded in the tweet above.