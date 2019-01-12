Organizing for Bernie Live Stream Event: Thousands Rally for Bernie 2020

Thousands of Bernie Sanders supporters joined together today at more than 400 events across the country to encourage Sanders to run for President of the United States in 2020. According to the Organizing for Bernie group, more than 3,000 Sanders supporters were taking part. They’re creating a “massive campaign-in-waiting” that they can launch at a moment’s notice if Sanders decides that he’s running for President.

HAPPENING NOW: Hundreds of parties across the country and thousands of grassroots activists are telling @BernieSanders we're ready for him to run for President. We're talking about how to build a plan to win. Tune in and get involved locally! #RunBernieRun https://t.co/CrUyOt9j8J — People For Bernie (@People4Bernie) January 12, 2019

The event was a joint effort by The People for Bernie Sanders and Organizing for Bernie. Both are not affiliated with Bernie Sanders or a possible Sanders campaign. [This story originally listed People for Bernie Sanders as a PAC, based on a reference in a VTDigger story. People for Bernie Sanders is not a PAC.]

Sanders did not attend the event, but Nina Turner who heads Our Revolution did. Here’s a map showing all the local events that were tuning into the live stream and participating.

This event was inspired by a comment that Sanders made last month, VT Digger reported. Winnie Wong, co-founder of People for Bernie, told VT Digger: “Last month, Sen. Sanders said grassroots support would determine whether or not he decides to run for president again. We are here, and we are ready to support him all the way to finish line.”

Nina Turner, who heads Our Revolution, is also planning Runnie Bernie Run meetings to encourage Sanders to run for President. She was a last-minute guest speaker at the Organizing for Bernie live stream event today.

Here’s Turner’s message:

Other speakers included Roseann Demoro, Kat Brezler, Cori Bush, and Roy Tatem. The event started at 4 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, January 12.

Here are some photos and videos from the event. Participants talked about the event on Twitter using hashtags #RunBernieRun and #Bernie2020.

Watching @KatBrezler from my living room on the @OFB2020 livestream with over 400 house parties across the country! #RunBernieRun #FeelTheBern pic.twitter.com/78TXcyjfuh — Caleb Files (@calebfiles) January 12, 2019

Sitting on the floor at the #RunBernieRun meeting with the SFV chapter of @OurRevolution (@laforbernie) because there’s so many of us. There are rooms like this all over the country today, full of passionate people who will be fighting to get the right people in office in 2020 pic.twitter.com/vxhk1R3Mf4 — Rebecca Lynn Gross (@Becsgross) January 12, 2019

From Zeke the cat in Baltimore pic.twitter.com/q1MkeEKf9u — Mr. Charles Lenchner (@clenchner) January 12, 2019

Great turnout at the 1st Organizing for Bernie 2020 event! Portland, OR is ready for #Bernie2020 because Bernie will fight for the people! @People4Bernie @OFB2020 #RunBernieRun pic.twitter.com/vpwXOOcfRZ — Bernie_PDX (@Bernie_PDX) January 12, 2019

At the @OurRevEastBay #OrganizingForBernie event in Berkeley. Feels great to be among berners again ready for #Bernie2020! 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/6PzMQNXICO — The Bern Identity (@bern_identity) January 12, 2019

Post-game for @NassauDSA chapter = livestream watch party for #Bernie2020 at nearby McDonald's. This is what working-class organizing looks like! #RunBernieRun pic.twitter.com/gPTZ6BhW3o — Anne Flomenhaft 🌹 (@anneflomenhaft) January 12, 2019

NYC is here and fired up for #Bernie2020! #RunBernieRun pic.twitter.com/8ViPBa391Z — Millennials for Bernie Sanders (@mils4bernie2020) January 12, 2019

Now it just remains to be seen if Bernie Sanders decides to run. With Elizabeth Warren, Tulsi Gabbard, and Julian Castro announcing their runs, Sanders will likely need to make a decision soon.

