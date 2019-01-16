Sofia Van Schoick: Toddler Dies After Wandering Outside

Sofia Van Schoick is a New Hampshire toddler who died of exposure Monday after wandering out of her home and getting locked out, Valley News reports.

Newport, New Hampshire Police Chief Jim Burroughs said the death was not considered suspicious and “appears to be a bad accident.”

Neighbors discovered the girl’s lifeless body around 7 am at the bottom of the stairs on the home’s porch after she apparently wandered out overnight and could not get back in.

A preliminary autopsy determined that the toddler died from exposure and hypothermia. Police said the local temperature was -8 degrees when Sofia’s body was discovered.

1. Sofia Van Schoick Was Found Dead Outside Her Home by Neighbors

Neighbor Shane Rowe and his girlfriend discovered Sofia’s body at around 7 am on Monday morning.

“My girlfriend actually heard a little girl crying about 4 o’clock,” Rowe told WMUR, adding that they could not see anything so they went back to bed.

The next morning they found Sofia dressed in pajamas below the steps to the home.

“I saw a little girl next to the bottom of the stairway,” Rowe told the news station. “I said to myself, ‘I hope that’s a doll.'”

“My girlfriend came out, and she ran out and she went over and saw that she was actually a child,” he said. “She banged on the door to alert the parents.”

Rowe said the girl’s mother, Courtney Van Schoick, wrapped Sofia’s body in a blanket and called 911.

“Newport emergency personnel responded and found she was not responsive and was found to be deceased,” Chief James Burroughs told WMUR.

2. Police Say Sofia Wandered Out of the Home Overnight

Newport Police Chief Jim Burroughs said that the death is not being considered suspicious and “appears to be a bad accident.”

“For reasons that are unknown and probably will never be known, in the middle of the night, she decided to go outside and then wasn’t able to get back in,” Burroughs told Valley News. “At this time, the accident remains under investigation by the Newport Police Department and the Sullivan County Attorney’s Office.”

“It’s a phone call that will be engrained in my mind forever,” Sofia’s aunt, Kait Verkest, told WMUR. “My dad called me. I answered the phone and told him I’d call him back, and he said, ‘No, you need to take this phone call.’ And then he said, ‘Sofia is dead.'”

Verkest said Sofia’s mother blames herself for her daughter’s death.

“There is a lot of blaming herself that is going on,” Verkest said. “It’s so very easy for people to judge — so easy — but this is a tragedy that could happen to anyone.”

3. Sofia and Her Mom Moved to the Home Just Days Earlier

Sofia’s grandfather, Lindsay Van Schoick, told WMUR that Sofia and her twin brother moved to Newport just days earlier and it was their first weekend at the home. He said Sofia might have gotten disoriented in her new home and accidentally wandered out.

“She was a very precocious 2½-year-old girl, way ahead of her time,” he said. “She was very independent, ahead of her time.”

“Sofia was the happiest and smartest toddler you would have ever met,” Courtney Van Schoick told Valley News. “She’s so loved and missed.”

“It’s a life gone too soon,” Lindsay Van Schoick said, “way too soon.”

4. Community Creates Memorial to Sofia on the Porch Steps Where She Was Found

WMUR reports that a memorial is growing at the bottom of the steps where Sofia was found as members of the community mourn the child’s death.

Verkest said the family will do everything they can to help Courtney and Sofia’s twin brother Camden.

“We lost one, but there is still one very important, special little boy who is here with us,” she told WMUR. “I’m hoping that she finds strength and sees herself as a valuable person and continues to be a mom to Camden.”

5. Family Launches GoFundMe to Raise Money For Sofia’s Funeral Costs

This is the 2-year-old girl from Newport, New Hampshire, who died after wandering outside in frigid temperatures this morning. Her grandfather sent us these photos. #NBC10Boston #NECN pic.twitter.com/9JKUoxKpqL — Mike Manzoni NBC10 Boston (@MikeNBCBoston) January 14, 2019

Courtney Van Schoick has started a GoFundMe campaign to raise money for Sofia’s funeral costs.

“She was the brightest happiest toddler a mother could ask for, with biggest blue eyes,” the page says. “She leaves behind her twin brother, mother, grandmother and grandfather. Her life was taken to soon in a tragic accident. Please help us celebrate and honor her life.”

