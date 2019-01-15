Tremon Hill: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Tremon Hill is a Chicago teen charged with killing a transgender escort he had a romantic relationship with, The Chicago Tribune reports.

Hill, 17, was denied bail Sunday after prosecutors charged him with first-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 24-year-old Dejanay Stanton.

Hill, who is the father of a young child according to his court-appointed attorney, is accused of luring Stanton to a secluded area in August and shooting her in the head.

Prosecutors said the shooting came after Hill expressed doubts about his attraction to Stanton after multiple sexual encounters.

Hill was charged as an adult.

1. Tremon Hill Sent Hundreds of Texts to Dejanay Stanton

Police say they found 400 text messages exchanged by Hill and Stanton.

Assistant State’s Attorney Britt Steinberg said in court Sunday that Hill told Stanton that he was 18 years old and wanted to have sex with her, The Chicago Tribune reports.

The two agreed to meet at a South Side hotel on July 22 and had multiple sexual encounters, Steinberg said.

2. Hill Said He Had Suicidal Thoughts After Meeting Stanton

The text messages showed Hill express concerns about his attraction to Stanton, Steinberg said. Hill told Stanton that he was interested in having sex with her but was not interested in having sex with a transgender person.

After their meeting, Hill urged Stanton to delete photos of him from her phone, Steinberg said according to the Chicago Sun-Times. Steinberg said Stanton deleted the photos.

Steinberg said Hill told Stanton on August 12 that he was having suicidal thoughts after their most recent meeting.

3. Hill Lured Stanton to a Secluded Area and Killed Her, Police Say

Text messages showed that Hill and Stanton arranged a meeting for August 30, Steinberg said.

Hill guided Stanton to a secluded area where she was founded dead.

Steinberg said that Hill shot Stanton in the head and left her lying on the ground outside of her car, which was left open with her purse and cellphone inside.

Police responded to an alert from a ShotSpotter and found Stanton within minutes.

4. Hill is Charged With First-Degree Murder

Police executed a search warrant at Hill’s home and found “small red stains” on his pants, Steinberg said. According to the prosecutor, police also found other clothing that matched what Hill was wearing on the day of the murder.

Hill was charged as an adult with first-degree murder. A judge ordered Hill to be held without bail.

Hill had no previous criminal history.

5. Activists Demand Police Do More to Investigate Murders of Trans Women

LGBTQ activists staged a rally outside of Chicago Police Headquarters in October to demand the investigators do more to solve the murder of Stanton and another transgender woman killed in Chicago two months ago, The Chicago Sun-Times reported.

Activists rallied in support of Stanton’s family and friends and demanded that police devote more resources to solving her case and the murder of Ciara Minaj Carter Frazier, a transgender woman found dead from multiple stab wounds in October.

“Trans lives matter,” Stanton’s mother, Valerie Griffin, said at the rally. “We need to hold [the killers] accountable, the city accountable. And we just need to realize that trans people … are just like all the rest of us.”

According to the Human Rights Campaign, Frazier was the 22nd transgender woman murdered in the United States in 2018.

“We take every single act of violence in Chicago very seriously, and no matter the crime, every reported offense is thoroughly investigated by CPD officers and detectives,” CPD spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said in a statement. “We even have dedicated outreach units to better communicate and serve our LGBTQ communities which for too long we’ve under recognized.”

