William Barr’s Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

William Barr, a corporate attorney who previously served as attorney general under President George H.W. Bush, is up for the job again after being nominated by President Trump.

His confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee was set for Tuesday, January 15. Barr was expected to face tough questioning, especially about his views on the Mueller investigation. Senators were also expected to grill Barr on his views about antitrust policy and monopolies, given his employment history in the corporate world.

If confirmed, Barr, 68, has promised to divest of his interests in multiple corporations, including J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, and Citigroup in order to avoid potential conflicts of interest. He’ll also divest his interests in certain bonds and funds. Barr would receive a bonus from his current law firm, Kirkland & Ellis, as long as it was paid before assuming his duties as AG.

Barr’s personal net worth is estimated to be more than $20 million. But it’s important to note that’s a conservative estimate. It’s possible Barr’s total wealth could be more than twice that.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Barr’s Net Worth is at Least More Than $20 Million, Based on a Conservative Estimate of Assets Listed on His 2018 Financial Disclosure Form

Barr’s financial disclosure form does not specifically state his estimated net worth. In the report, nominees are not required to provide precise numbers as to the values of their assets. Instead, they’re asked to select broad ranges. To determine the net worth of members of lawmakers, Roll Call’s Wealth of Congress Index adds together the total minimum reported value of assets minutes the minimum value of liabilities. They are not required to submit the value of their home.

Using that same equation, Heavy went over Barr’s disclosure form, which is embedded above. He lists more than 300 assets, which includes cash bank accounts, retirement accounts, stocks, investment funds, and growth bonds. The minimum values of all of those assets add up to approximately 24,000,000. It’s important to point out that this is a conservative number and Barr’s true wealth could be much higher. For example, his Bank of America stock is valued between $500,000 and $1 million. For this purpose, we only included $500,000 in the estimate.

On page 29, you see the much shorter list of liabilities. That section includes estimated credit card debt and investment fund commitments. The minimum values of these entities add up to $3,450,000.

That brings Barr’s estimated net worth, again based on conservative values and not including potential real estate, to $20,550,000.

2. Barr Signed a Document Pledging to Divest of His Interests in Specific Entities In Order to Avoid Potential Conflicts of Interest in Performing the Duties of Attorney General

If confirmed as the next Attorney General, William Barr needs to take several steps in order to avoid potential conflicts of interest, especially in dealing with the financial sector. He signed a document, which you can read in its entirety above, that states that he would divest of his interests in certain funds and bonds.

Those entities include the following stocks: AT&T Inc., Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY), Dominion Energy, Inc., Vector Group (VGR), J.P. Morgan (preferred stock), Altria Group (MO), General Motors (preferred stock), Bank of America (preferred stock), Bank of America (BA(), Merck & Co. (MRK), Morgan Stanley (preferred stock), Pfizer (PFE), NiSource (preferred stock), Citigroup (preferred stock), J.P. Morgan Mortgage Backed Securities (OMBIX), Citigroup, J.P. Morgan, Watford Re Ltd., SPDR Gold Shares ETF (GLD).

Barr would divest his interests from 21 funds which include Global Access Hedge Fund LLC, Providence VII Private Investors, Angelo Gordon Opportunistic Whole Loan Select Fund, and NDI Healthcare Fund.

3. Barr Earned a $1.2 Million Annual Salary From Kirkland & Ellis LLP

William Barr’s salary at Kirkland & Ellis in Washington, D.C. was $1.2 million per year, according to Barron’s, a newspaper published by Dow Jones & Company.

According to his bio on the law firm’s website, Barr first joined the firm in 2009 as Of Counsel. He rejoined in 2017. The bio includes the following summary of his work in corporate law:

“During his corporate tenure, Bill helped negotiate, and obtain approval for, a number of major mergers, including the Bell Atlantic-GTE merger that formed Verizon, as well as Verizon’s later acquisitions of MCI and Alltel. He also played a lead role on behalf of the industry in framing and executing the litigation strategy that succeeded in obtaining deregulation of telecommunications companies and paving the way for the wide-scale deployment of broadband. In the course of this, Bill personally argued on behalf of the industry numerous cases in the federal courts of appeals, and two cases before the Supreme Court. He also argued before the European Commission a successful challenge to parts of the WorldCom-MCI merger.”

4. Barr Served as General Counsel for Verizon For 8 Years & Received $10.4 Million When He Left the Company

William Barr must face intense scrutiny when he appears before the Senate Judiciary Committee, about whether his long history w/Verizon and Time Warner shouldn’t raise big red flags regarding a nominee to oversee antitrust, monopoly, and merger issues.https://t.co/saGlNF7CT5 — John Nichols (@NicholsUprising) January 15, 2019

After leaving the Justice Department in 1993, William Barr entered private practice. He worked for GTE Corporation as General Counsel from 1994 until 2000.

After GTE joined Bell Atlantic and formed Verizon, Barr stayed on as General Counsel and Executive Vice President. His annual salary was a reported $863,000. Barr retired from the company in 2008.

Barr received a hefty “thank you” for his long tenure with the company. As reported by the New York Times, his retirement payout was $10.4 million.

Barr announced he was joining Kirkland & Ellis one week after leaving Verizon.

5. Barr Has Served on Multiple Boards of Directors Which Have Added to his Bottom Line

William Barr swings back through the #RevolvingDoor to serve as Attorney General to @POTUS #Trump After serving as AG to George HW Bush, Barr served as General Counsel to @verizon See his full employment history: https://t.co/BWgjqorqp0 https://t.co/Wr9CoMPFKV — OpenSecrets.org (@OpenSecretsDC) December 7, 2018

According to his financial disclosure form, Barr served as a Corporate Director the following companies: Och-Ziff Capital Management, Dominion Energy, Inc., and Time Warner Inc. He was a Mutual funds director for the Clipper Fund. He served as a consultant for Credit Agricole. And he provided legal services to Caterpillar, Inc.

GoBankingRates.com reported that Barr received an annual salary of $298,017 from Dominion Energy, where he has been on the board of directors since 2009. Barr will resign from this position if confirmed as AG and “will divest his Dominion Energy common stock” and “will not participate personally and substantially in any particular matter that to his knowledge has a direct and predictable effect on the financial interests of Dominion Energy, Inc., until he has divested the stock.”

Barr resigned from Time Warner in June of 2018. His disclosure form shows that he received $1,732,690 from AT&T’s acquisition of Time Warner in 2018.