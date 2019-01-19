How Many Women’s March 2019 Events Were Canceled? City-By-City List

There’s been some controversy surrounding the Women’s March this year, and in some cases this has led to competing rallies (such as in New York City.) In other cases, rallies have been canceled over concerns of inclusivity, discrimination, or divisiveness. But despite the controversy, more than 300 rallies are still being held today, including the main Women’s March in Washington, D.C. Here’s a quick summary of the Women’s March events that were canceled, whether because of controversy, weather, or other concerns.

The Women’s March in Austin, Texas had more than 50,000 people attending in 2017, but the number dropped significantly in 2018 with an attendance of 2,000. This year, organizers decided not to host a march in Austin, Statesman reported. March on Texas, Indivisible Austin, and Pantsuit Austin Team said in a joint statement, “organizing a march in Austin has become increasingly challenging, and requires a lot of advanced notice and funding to accomplish.” However, alternative events in Austin are being held instead. An Austin Women’s Rally is taking place today, hosted by TRRR, from 2 p.m.-5 p.m. Central at the State Capitol.

The Women’s March in Chicago is also canceling their Chicago event today. The Chicago Tribune reported that the Women’s March Chicago organizers said they were canceling the event because of limited volunteer hours and high costs. Alternative marches are being held in nearby cities.

The Washington State Women’s March announced in December that it was disbanding over concerns that one of the national leaders was allegedly linked to anti-Semitism, Fox News reported. Angie Beem, board president of the Women’s March Washington, said the organizing board was disbanding over the concerns. However, this is not affecting local Washington events. Meanwhile, an event in Seattle is still happening on Saturday, but a second group in Seattle is hosting another event on Sunday because they are concerned that Saturday’s group is not adequately inclusive, Seattle Times reported.

The Women’s March in Madison, Wisconsin was scheduled for January 19 at 11 a.m. Eastern at 23 N. Main St. in Dayton, Ohio. More than 3,000 have RSVP’d on Facebook, but this event was canceled due to weather. They wrote on Facebook, “Due to the expected inclement weather hitting the Dayton area on Saturday 1/19/2019, the 3rd Anniversary Women’s March Rally has been CANCELLED. The organizers are sorry for any inconvenience or disappointment this may cause. But safety of our supporters is the #1 priority. The work isn’t done, we implore you to check in with your local organizations about how to uplift and support the empowerment of the Dayton community!”

The Women’s March in New York City is still happening, but the event split in two over concerns about the leadership. The organizers of the local New York City march in 2017 and 2018 — the Women’s March Alliance — are hosting a march, while the official chapter of the Women’s March — Women’s March NYC — is hosting a unity event, but not a march. The two events are happening at the same time.

The Women’s March in Eureka, California was canceled due to concerns that it was overwhelmingly white, Fox News reported. The organizers announced the decision in a news release. They said participants were “overwhelmingly white, lacking representation from several perspectives in our community.” But then, some people decided to un-cancel the march, KHSU reported. The revised march is taking place today, but Tia Oros Peters, executive director for the Seventh Generation Fund for Indigenous Peoples, voiced concern that this is now a march of convenience rather than action. The new Women’s March in Eureka is happening today with a short rally at 1st and C streets, followed by a march to Carson mansion and back starting at noon.

The Cincinnati Women’s March was canceled by the Ohio chapter of the Women’s March, WVXU reported. The organizer was working with the Young Activists Coalition, but the two groups were “never really able to coalesce” so they ultimately decided to cancel the event, partially due to expenses and limited fundraising. Paying for insurance and a location was too much this year. They hope to have another march in 2020. An alternative event hosted by the Cincinnati Socialist Alternative is happening today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Eastern at Sawyer Point.

The Trenton, New Jersey Women’ March was canceled, but not because of any controversies. This event was canceled because of the state of emergency that was declared from a winter storm.

The Women’s March in Dayton, Ohio was canceled due to a winter storm.

This is a developing story.