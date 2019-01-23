Zephen Xaver: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Zephen Xaver has been identified as the suspect accused of opening fire inside a bank in Sebring, Florida, killing at least five people before barricading himself inside the building and eventually surrendering to a SWAT team, authorities say. Xaver, 21, was taken into custody about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday after police responded to an active shooter call about 12:30 p.m.

Few details about Xaver and the shooting have been released so far. The incident occurred at the SunTrust Bank branch at 1901 US 27 South in Sebring, the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies responded to the shooting along with the Sebring Police Department.

Police swarmed the bank and surrounded the building, shutting down the road in the area just after noon on January 23. At least two schools in the neighborhood were put on lockdown as a precaution. There were reports of a hostage situation inside the bank, but police did not immediately confirm if the suspect was holding anyone inside the building before he came out and was taken into custody. It is also not known if anyone was injured along with those who were killed.

Xaver remains in custody. It is not clear if he has been charged yet or if he has hired an attorney.

Here’s what you need to know Zephen Xaver and the SunTrust Bank shooting:

1. Zephen Xaver Entered the Bank & Opened Fire Before Calling 911 to Report That He Had Fired Shots Inside the Building, Police Say

SEBRING POLICE: Responded to SunTrust Bank around 12:30pm after a man said he fired off a gun & took on hostages. The suspect eventually surrendered w/ officers now saying there is no danger.

Zephen Xaver entered the bank Wednesday afternoon, opened fire and then called 911 on himself, police say.

“At approximately 12:36 p.m. today, the Sebring Police Department responded to the SunTrust Bank at 1901 US 27 South in Sebring,” the sheriff’s office said in a press release. “A subject contacted dispatch and reported that he had fired shots inside the bank. SPD officers and deputies from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene and established a perimeter. After negotiations to try to get the barricaded subject to exit the bank were not successful, the HCSO SWAT team entered the bank and continued the negotiations. The suspect eventually surrendered to the HCSO SWAT team.”

Sebring Police Chief Karl Hoglund said the suspect, Zephen Xaver, called the region’s consolidated dispatch center and said he had entered the bank and started shooting. Sebring officers responded along with deputies from the sheriff’s office and “established a secure scene and began negotiating with the subject,” Hoglund said. The sheriff’s office used its crisis negotiation team to talk to Xaver.

“While engaged in negotiations I asked the sheriff to send in the tactical unit, their SWAT team, in order to recover potential victims and take the subject into custody. After an assessment of the scene, we were sorry to learn that we have at least five victims, people who were senselessly murdered as a result of his act in this bank,” Hoglund said.

The sheriff’s office said, “The situation is confined to the bank and there is no danger to the surrounding area. US 27 continues to be closed in both directions from Golfview Drive to Lakeview Drive.”

Police issued the statement saying that the situation was confined to the bank and under control about 2:40 p.m.

2. Xaver Is a Sebring Resident Originally From Indiana & Has Attended Stevens-Henager College

Zephen Xaver is a Sebring, Florida, resident, police said. According to his Facebook page, Xaver is originally from Plymouth, Indiana, and has also lived in Bremen, Indiana.

On Linkedin, Xaver says he is a student at Stevens-Henager College, which is based in Utah, but also allows students to take classes online.

3. A Motive for the Shooting Has Not Been Revealed, but the Sebring Chief Called Xaver a ‘Senseless Criminal Doing a Senseless Crime’

Police have not released a motive for the shooting. Officials had previously stated that it was a bank robbery that turned into a shooting, but police did not confirm those reports at the press conference Wednesday evening.

Sebring Police Karl Hoglund said at the press conference, “Today has been a tragic day in our community, we’ve suffered a significant loss at the hands of a senseless criminal doing a senseless crime.”

Hoglund and other officials did not take questions at the press conference. The chief said, “This is a very dynamic and ongoing investigation. I’m sure several details will come as the investigation continues.”

He did not provide any other information about Xaver.

Sebring Mayor John Shoop earlier told WTSP-TV that the situation appears to have started as a bank robbery.

4. The Governor Says Xaver Needs to ‘Face Swift & Exacting Justice’

Police in Sebring, Florida are investigating a shooting at bank. After hostage negotiations, the suspect surrendered to the SWAT team.

RE-81WE

RE-85WE

RE-84WE pic.twitter.com/RPKEyaPJDM — CNN Newsource (@CNNNewsource) January 23, 2019

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis said at the press conference, “This is a terrible day for Sebring, Highlands County and for the state of Florida. The people of Florida stand with the community here in light of this tragic circumstance.”

DeSantis added, “I’ve asked the FDLE (Florida Department of Law Enforcement) to provide whatever resources we can at the state level to assist with the investigation and obviously, this is an individual who needs to face very swift and exacting justice. I want to thank both the police department here and the sheriff’s department for responding to the situation. It is fluid, there is a lot going on. But they’re doing a good job and they’re doing what the people of Highlands County expect.”

Sebring, located in Highlands County in central Florida, is a city of about 10,000 people. It is located about two hours south of Orland. SunTrust Bank is based in Atlanta, Georgia, and has 1,400 branches across the southeastern United States.

“We are working closely with officials and seeking to take care of everyone affected,” said Sun Trust’s Chief Communications Officer Sue Mallino said in a statement to CNN. “We will provide more information as soon as we can.”

Schools in the area have returned to normal status. The Kindergarten Learning Center and Fred Wild Elementary were both previously put on “controlled campus” status, authorities said.

“All Controlled Campuses have been lifted. There was never an immediate threat to a school. Student safety will always be our first priority and we thank you for your patience with any delays in dismissals,” the School Board of Highlands County said on Facebook. “PLEASE NOTE that buses may be delayed as there is significant traffic congestion in the Sebring area as a result of the road closure.”

5. State & Local Police Along With the FBI Are Continuing to Investigate the Shooting

WHAT WE KNOW

Sebring SunTrust shooting: ▶️ Suspect called dispatch to report shots fired

▶️ Several injured, extent of injuries unclear

▶️ SWAT tried negotiating w/ suspect

▶️ Suspect surrendered when SWAT entered bank

Sebring SunTrust shooting: Suspect called dispatch to report shots fired. Several injured, extent of injuries unclear. SWAT tried negotiating w/ suspect. Suspect surrendered when SWAT entered bank.

The investigation by the state and local police, along with the FBI, is still ongoing.

Sheriff Paul Blackman told reporters, “The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office will continue to work with the Sebring Police Department as well as the FDLE in an attempt to make sure a thorough investigation is done regarding this incident. Currently, we have our investigators, our criminal investigations unit, working alongside the detectives from the Sebring Police Department doing interviews, doing search warrants and conducting crime scene property and evidence collection.”

Blackman said another press conference will be held Thursday morning at 11 a.m. to provide more information as it unfolds. “Hopefully we will have some answers to some of your questions at that point,” Blackman said.

A reunification point has been set up for those whose loved ones were involved in the incident, the sheriff’s office said. “Co-workers and family members of anyone who was at the SunTrust branch during today’s incident should go to Inn on the Lakes. ONLY co-workers and family members please,” the message on the sheriff’s office website stated.

