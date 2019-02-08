WATCH: Blaze Ayers Falls Through Jail Ceiling in Escape Attempt

Blaze Ayers, 28, made a mad dash to try to escape from an Indiana jail but his plan was thwarted when he fell through the ceiling! The surveillance cameras were rolling as the ceiling collapsed and Ayers struggled to keep himself above the ground, as you can see in the video embedded above. But deputies were waiting right below him.

Blaze Ayers Made a Run For It as Deputies Escorted Him From the Recreation Area Back to His Cell

WATCH: Surveillance video captures the moment Blaze Ayers, an Indiana jail inmate, falls through the ceiling while attempting to escape. He was captured by jail officers. https://t.co/IasyiPGf9R — NBC News (@NBCNews) February 8, 2019

This all went down at the Jackson County Jail in Brownstown, Indiana, which is about 75 miles south of Indianapolis. According to a news release put out by the sheriff’s department, deputies were escorting Blaze Ayers back to his holding cell after spending time at an indoor recreational room on February 4, 2019.

The cell was located in the booking area, which has an adjacent medical room. Ayers bolted away from the officers and into the medical room, locking the door behind him. By the time the officers were able to follow, Ayers had climbed into the ceiling and refused to come down.

Ayers crawled through the ceiling but did not get very far because part of the ceiling collapsed. In the video, you can see Ayers’ legs shoot out as he struggled against falling. He gradually made his way down to the floor and appeared to have been tangled in some sort of wiring.

Sheriff: The Jail Officers Used a Taser When Ayers Refused to Cooperate; He Now Faces Additional Charges For the Escape Attempt

Blaze Ayers fell out of the ceiling but reportedly still refused to cooperate. The officers used a taser in order to subdue Ayers and take him back to his holding cell. According to the news release, Ayers was examined by an emergency responder.

Ayers faces new charges for his ceiling escapade. He has been charged with Attempted Escape, which is a felony, and misdemeanor Criminal Mischief.

Jail commander Chris Everhart told WDRB-TV that the jail has made some changes to discourage another escape attempt. “The medical room no longer locks. We’re probably going to change that to a privacy curtain… We’ve had two other incidents several years ago, but there’s never been a successful escape here.”

Ayers Was Arrested Initially on a Battery Charge

Blaze Ayers was booked into the Jackson County Jail on December 24, 2018. He was arrested on a Failure to Appear warrant and bond was set at $2,585.

The sheriff’s department said the original warrant had been for battery. A search of Jackson County, Indiana, court records confirms that Ayers was arrested in December of 2017 for Domestic Battery. He was sentenced to one year behind bars, but the sentence was suspended and he was put on probation instead. In September of 2018, a petition to revoke the probation was filed.

Court records also show a 2015 arrest for drunken driving and Operating While Intoxicated Endangering a Person. Ayers received one year probation and his license was suspended for 90 days.

Ayers attended Brownstown Central High School and Hanover College, according to his Facebook page.

