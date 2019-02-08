David Pecker Net Worth: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

David Pecker’s estimated net worth is $12 million, per GossipGist; the most recent report on his financial status is from 2015, in which The New York Post confirmed that Pecker’s total compensation was $4.39 million.

Pecker is the CEO of American Media Inc., which owns Star Magazine and the National Enquirer. He has come into the headlines again and again, himself, due to his relationship with Trump, and more recently, his alleged relationship with Jeff Bezos.

Here’s what you need to know about Pecker’s earnings:

1. Pecker’s Base Pay for 2014 & 2015 Were the Same: $1.75 Million

Per The New York Post, Pecker’s base pay in 2014 and 2015 was $1.75 million, but his earnings went up exponentially in 2015 because he was given incentive payments of $2.6 million.

Per the publication, the increase of his bonus payment was due to “the achievement of specific, individual short-term projects.”

The publication further noted that Pecker spent the year selling off large chunks of AMI as a means of lowering the company’s debt; he sold Shape and Fit Pregnancy and Natural Health for $60 million, and Country Weekly for $3 million, The New York Post reports.

2. A Net Worth Website Estimates Pecker’s Net Worth to Be $12 Million

The net worth website GossipGist estimates Pecker’s net worth to be $12 million, though it does not confirm where it based that estimation off of. The estimation is dated from October 24, 2018.

3. Pecker’s Company, American Media Inc., Owes a Whopping $285 Million in Debt Over the Next Three Years, According to Forbes

Nonpublic American Media Inc. financial reports reviewed by WSJ reveal a company with ballooning debt, falling revenue and shrinking newsstand sales, including of the National Enquirer. Its outstanding debt load stood at $920,00,000 in December. https://t.co/zDyGHTieNU — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) April 21, 2018

According to Forbes, American Media Inc. owes approximately $285 million dollars in debt; specifically, it has $150 million in debt in two years, and will owe another $135 a year after that.

In November, The New York Post reported that the company was attempting to refinance its debt for the second time in four months; specifically, trying to raise $450 million to refinance a number of loans due over the next three years.

In January, AMI announced that it had accomplished its goal of refinancing all of its outstanding debt, by raising $460 million. In a statement by Pecker released on AMI’s website, he said, “Completing this latest refinancing, in one of the most challenging market conditions in recent history, underscores the confidence the investment community has in American Media and our powerful brands.”

4. Pecker Became Embroiled in Trump’s Controversy When It Was Revealed That His Company Paid Karen McDougal $150,000

In December, Pecker admitted that his company paid off former Playboy model Karen McDougal to keep her quiet about an alleged affair with the president. Specifically, American Media Inc. paid McDougal $150,000 in August 2016, per USA Today.

That did not come from Pecker’s personal finances, but from the company’s, the publication reports.

5. Pecker Was Granted Immunity in the Cohen Case, Per The New York Times

Per a report by The New York Times, Pecker was granted immunity as a key witness in the investigations by federal prosecutors into the payments made to women who claimed they had affairs with the president.

The article further suggested that Pecker was “rewarded” for his loyalty to Trump when he became president:

“After Mr. Trump became president, he rewarded Mr. Pecker’s loyalty with a White House dinner to which the media executive brought a guest with important ties to the royals in Saudi Arabia. At the time, Mr. Pecker was pursuing business there while also hunting for financing for acquisitions, The New York Times reported in March.”

Pecker did not comment on the article by The New York Times.