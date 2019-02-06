WATCH: Hazelton Schools Security Violently Restrain Black Female Student [Disturbing Video]

School police officers punch, slam, and pull the hair of female student in a violent arrest that reportedly took place at Hazleton Area High School in Pennsylvania. pic.twitter.com/TXbsZmWUlD — Atlanta Black Star (@ATLBlackStar) February 5, 2019

A now-viral video shows a shocking and violent restraint of a female student at Hazleton Area High School in Pennsylvania.

In the video is a chaotic scene with uniformed security personnel attempting to restrain a teenage girl, reported to be 15. One security officer can be seen punching her in the legs and then grabbing her by the hair and forcing her head onto a table. A cafeteria full of students can be heard screaming and yelling for the security to stop as the girl’s hair is pulled and her head held on a table.

Local media reported the incident began “as an argument between two female students in the high school cafeteria that quickly escalated to a fever pitch of violence.”

According to a local report, Hazleton Area High School district superintendent Brian Uplinger said: “It’s important to know there are always two sides to every story,” he said.

“… and it’s really important for parents and students and community members to get both sides of those stories before going to social media.”

It’s reported that “at least four students will be expelled from school and could face criminal charges for their role in that melee.”

On a Facebook forum, commenters were asked if the officer went too far. Many seemed to think not and most said they were shocked by the other students screaming at authorities.

