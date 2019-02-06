Is Stacey Abrams Running for President in 2020?

Stacey Abrams is delivering the Democrats’ official response to President Donald Trump’s State of the Union address. Is there any chance that she’s running for President in 2020?

Right now, Abrams has made no indications that she’s considering running for President. In fact, Democrats are actually more interested in hoping that they can persuade her to run for Senate in 2020.

Abrams is the first African-American woman to ever give a formal response to a President’s address, ABC News reported. So of course, all this national spotlight is going to help her if she decides to run for office in 2020. Not that she needs any help. She was just 1.4 percentage points away from winning the election for Georgia governor.

Abrams got a lot of attention and respect during her campaign for governor. She lost to Republican Brian Kemp, who was Georgia’s Secretary of State. This was highly controversial because he was essentially in charge of the election that he was running in. Some people questioned some decisions he made during the campaign, which got national attention. One of those decisions that came under scrutiny involved posting an Excel file online which shared the personal details of nearly 300,000 absentee voters, including why they voted absentee, TechCrunch reported.

In November, after contesting the election for about two weeks in hopes of forcing a runoff, Abrams ended her race, but never technically conceded, CNN reported. She said at the time that she planned a federal lawsuit against Georgia for “gross mismanagement of this election and to protect future elections…” She also emphasized that she wasn’t technically conceding:

So let’s be clear — this is not a speech of concession, because concession means to acknowledge an action is right, true or proper. As a woman of conscience and faith, I cannot concede that. But, my assessment is the law currently allows no further viable remedy. Now, I can certainly bring a new case to keep this one contest alive, but I don’t want to hold public office if I need to scheme my way into the post. Because the title of governor isn’t nearly as important as our shared title — voters. And that is why we fight on.

Many see Abrams as a voice of hope for the party’s future. Rep. Ayanna Pressley told ABC News: “I know there were some headlines that characterized her as the future of the Democratic Party. In my estimate, she is the present and the future. She?s shaping the future.”

Meanwhile, a number of Democratic donors and party leaders have said they hope she’ll run for Senate soon, The Hill reported. Multiple leaders have been encouraging her to run for Senate against Perdue, a Republican.

She met with Democrats in February about possibly running, and has not decided yet if she’s running for Senate in 2020. She said she’ll make a decision by March. The Hill reported that Abrams said about her decision: “I need to make decisions not based on animus or bitterness or sadness, but really based in a pragmatism that says, ?This is the right thing to do.’ And I?m going to use that calculus and I intend to make a decision about the job I?m going to run for next by the end of March.”

She was previously the Democratic leader of the Georgia General Assembly.