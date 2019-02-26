Jessica Lynn Brady: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jessica Lynn Brady, a middle school teacher in Colorado, was accused of driving under the influence of alcohol and hitting another car during her lunch break. She was arrested on Thursday, February 21, in the parking lot of the school.

Brady, 32, was arrested and faces multiple charges. She is a technology teacher at Altona Middle School in Longmont, Colorado, which is about 35 miles north of Denver. The school is part of the St. Vrain Valley Schools district.

Brady was scheduled to face a judge on April 26 in Boulder County to be formally arraigned on the charges, according to court records.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Jessica Lynn Brady Was Accused of Hitting Another Vehicle at Her Apartment Complex Before Returning to the Middle School

NEW: Students watched from inside Altona Middle School as their tech teacher failed sobriety tests in the parking lot yesterday. We’ll show you the video and share reaction from parents at 9 on @KDVR pic.twitter.com/Ho6sm9zF1w — Evan Kruegel (@EvanKruegel) February 23, 2019

Jessica Lynn Brady appeared to have gone home for lunch on Thursday, February 21. She lived just a few minutes away from Altona Middle School.

Longmont Police was called out to an apartment complex located near Clover Basin Drive and Renaissance Drive around 11:30 a.m. to investigate a possible hit-and-run crash. Witnesses told police that a dark-colored SUV had been seen leaving the complex at the time, according to a police affidavit cited by KMGH-TV. The vehicle, driven by Brady, was soon seen arriving at the middle school.

2. Brady Admitted to Police She Had Consumed One Beer While at Home

A Longmont middle school teacher was arrested Thursday after police say she hit a vehicle, left the scene of the crash and drove back to school while under the influence of alcohol. https://t.co/lHY85Ovul5 #Denver7 — Denver7 News (@DenverChannel) February 23, 2019

A Longmont police officer questioned Jessica Lynn Brady in the parking lot of the school. According to the affidavit, Brady admitted to having consumed one beer during her lunch break. The officer described her eyes as looking “glossy” and that she was allegedly slurring her words.

Brady denied being involved in a crash. She claimed that she had damaged her SUV prior to that day. Brady was asked to undergo field sobriety exercises but instead tried to walk away from the officer, KMGH-TV reported.

3. Students Witnessed Brady’s Arrest From the Windows

Jessica Lynn Brady was arrested in the Altona Middle School parking lot. Students in classrooms facing the parking lot witnessed the arrest. KDVR-TV shared a video that had been recorded from a classroom, which you can see embedded above.

Reporter Evan Kruegel spoke with parents who expressed concern that a teacher could be under the influence of alcohol in the classroom. The school principal, Jeremy LaCrosse, sent out a letter to parents which explained in part, “During the lunch hour, a staff member was arrested in the parking lot on a matter unrelated to school operations.” Brady was not identified by name in the message to parents.

4. Jessica Lynn Brady Faces Charges for DUI & Careless Driving

Jessica Lynn Brady was booked into the Boulder County Jail late in the afternoon of February 21. According to inmate records, she faces charges including:

– DUI

– DUI Per Se

– Leaving the Scene of an Accident

– Careless Driving

– Failure to Report an Accident

In the state of Colorado, any driver involved in an accident that results in injuries or damage is legally obligated to report the incident to police and remain at the scene. Failure to do so is a misdeamor traffic offense, as is the Careless Driving charge. The DUI charges are also misdemeanors that could result in license suspension if convicted.

5. Jessica Brady is Listed as a Technology Teacher at Altona Middle School

Jessica Lynn Brady remains listed as a Technology teacher on the Altona Middle School website. She is also the advisor of the Vex Robotics Club.

The St. Vrain Valley School district has not commented publicly on her employment status following the arrest.

Brady told KDVR-TV via email that she “cares deeply about the children and staff.” We have reached out to Brady for a comment.

READ NEXT: Man Shot Down Drone Being Used to Search for Missing Dog: Cops