Jordan Fricke: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Jordan P. Fricke, 26, is accused of shooting and killing a police officer in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. The shooting happened February 6, 2019, as officers were carrying out a search warrant. Police said the suspect began firing after the officers had announced their presence.

The officer killed was Matthew Rittner, 35. He had been a member of the force for 17 years and was married with one son. Officer Rittner was the third police officer killed in Milwaukee within the past 8 months. Prior to that, the department had not lost an officer in more than two decades.

1. Police Chief: Jordan Fricke Was Suspected of Illegally Selling Firearms & Drugs

The Milwaukee Police Department’s Tactical Enforcement Unit arrived at the home on South 12th Street about 9:17 a.m. on February 6 to conduct a search warrant. Police Chief Alfonso Morales said the officers announced themselves when they arrived.

They were there to search the home for illegal weapons and drugs. The target, Jordan Fricke, was accused of selling the contraband items. But as police made to breach the door, gunshots began firing.

Officer Matthew Rittner was hit and rushed to Froedtert Hospital, where he died from his injuries.

According to a news release, Fricke was then arrested “without incident.” Chief Morales credited his officers for showing “tremendous restraint during the suspect’s apprehension.”

2. A Second Person Was Arrested at the Home, But Police Have Not Released That Person’s Name

Jordan Fricke lived in the neighborhood with his grandmother, his sister Jazmin Fricke confirmed to WITI-TV. She told the TV station that she was stunned to learn that her brother was accused of killing a police officer. “I want to know what happened. Why did he do it? Just everything I don’t know… He doesn’t get into trouble at all.”

Police Chief Morales said during a news conference that a second person was arrested at the home. But they have not identified that person or indicated whether the second person was involved in the shooting.

The shooting happened about a block away from an elementary school. Movement around the school was limited until after the suspect had been arrested.

3. Jordan Fricke Does Not Have a Violent Criminal History, According to Court Records; Friends Described Him as a ‘Gun Enthusiast’ With a Concealed Carry Permit

Jordan Fricke has not yet been formally charged in the shooting death of Officer Rittner. The case will be presented to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days, according to the police department.

Fricke does not appear to have a violent criminal history as an adult. But he does have at least two prior arrests in Milwaukee. According to records with the Wisconsin Circuit Court, Fricke entered a no contest plea to a charge of driving under the influence in 2014. In 2010, he was also charged with underage possession of alcohol. Fricke entered a no contest plea in that case as well.

Friends of Fricke’s described him to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel as a gun enthusiast who enjoys attending gun shows and collecting guns. The newspaper quoted friend Juany Estrada, who argued that it would not have been in Fricke’s nature to pull a gun unless he was in fear for his own safety. “He’s not a saint, but a killer he isn’t.”

Another friend, Mario Barry, said that Fricke always had his concealed carry permit on him. He explained that Fricke typically slept late and would have been surprised to have someone at his door in the morning. It’s important to note that the officers verbally announced their presence, and witnesses reported hearing police using a loudspeaker.

The newspaper added that Fricke lost his mother as a young child. His brother, Josh, was killed when he was run over by a car in 2015. His father, who is also deceased, reportedly spent years behind bars and did not play a role in Fricke’s life.

4. Officer Matthew Rittner Was a Marine Corps Veteran & Got Married in 2017

The city of Milwaukee is mourning the loss of Officer Matthew Rittner. According to the police chief, Officer Rittner was a Marine Corps veteran and served three tours in the Middle East. He joined the police force in 2001 and had been on the Tactical Enforcement Unit for a decade. He was awarded the Public Safety Officer Medal of Valor in 2016.

WITI-TV shared pictures of the procession from the hospital to the medical examiner’s office after Officer Rittner died. In the video above, you can see firefighters saluting their fallen officer as the procession went past.

The Fiserv Forum arena was also lit in blue to honor Officer Rittner and to show support for the Milwaukee Police Department.

Officer Rittner had been about to celebrate his 36th birthday. He married his wife Caroline on September 16, 2017. The Milwaukee Brewers shared a photo of that happy day. Officer Rittner even threw a pitch from the mound. The couple had one young son.

5. Milwaukee Has Lost Three Officers in Less Than One Year

Officer Matthew Rittner died protecting us — as did Officer Charles Irvine Jr. and Officer Michael Michalski. This marks three @MilwaukeePolice officers who have died in the line of duty in the last eight months. pic.twitter.com/WKWouyeBYZ — Kasey Chronis (@KaseyChronisTV) February 7, 2019

The city of Milwaukee has had to mourn the loss of three officers within the space of eight months. Officer Michael Michalski was shot and killed in the line of duty on July 25, 2018.

Jonathan Copeland Jr. was charged with first-degree intentional homicide. His trial was scheduled to begin February 11, 2019. As reported in the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, Officer Michalski and two other officers were attempting to arrest Copeland on drug charges, but he fled. Police said Copeland hit in a pile of clothing for several minutes and shot Officer Michalski as he came up a stairwell.

On June 7, 2018, Officer Charles Irvine Jr. died while riding in the passenger seat of the cruiser. He and Officer Matthew Schulze were chasing a reckless driver. The man they were chasing, Ladell Harrison, was arrested and charged on multiple counts including “fleeing an officer causing death” and “recklessly endangering safety.” Officer Irvine was the first Milwaukee police officer killed in the line of duty since 1996.

