Juli Greene Boeheim, Jim’s Wife: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Juli Greene Boeheim, 52, is married to Jim Boeheim, 74, the head basketball coach at Syracuse University. The two were in the spotlight when they first got married due to their age difference.

But they are now in the headlines for a tragic reason. They were involved in a car accident on February 20, 2019, that killed a pedestrian. The Boeheim’s were traveling home from dinner on Interstate 690 when they encountered a vehicle that had stopped in the middle of the road. According to ESPN, the other vehicle had hit the guardrail due to inclement weather. Both the driver and the passenger got out of the car.

Statement from Jim Boeheim: pic.twitter.com/c9lNXXzvGN — Syracuse Basketball (@Cuse_MBB) February 21, 2019

Jim Boeheim reportedly swerved to avoid hitting the vehicle and instead hit Jorge Jimenez, 51. Police said alcohol was not a factor. District Attorney Bill Fitzpatrick for Onondaga County said it appears Boeheim had not been speeding. There is an investigation, but Boeheim was not cited at the scene.

Boeheim issued a statement February 21 about the incident: “I am heartbroken that a member of our community died as the result of last night’s accident. Juli and I extend our deepest sympathies to the Jimenez family. Out of respect for those involved, I will not be providing further comment at this time.”

Here’s what you need to know about Juli Boeheim.

1. Juli & Jim Met at the Kentucky Derby & Got Married in 1997

Juli and Jim Boeheim may spend most of their time on a basketball court, but they met while enjoying horse racing. They were introduced in 1994 at a party at the Kentucky Derby in Lexington. Juli was born in Miami, Florida, on March 5, 1966, but grew up in Kentucky.

Juli Greene Boeheim explained to Sports Illustrated in 1996 that she and Jim began talking after playing a game of backgammon at the party. The magazine described Juli as a young woman who looked like a “beauty queen” and asked what she saw in Jim, who is more than two decades older than she is. Juli responded, “I saw someone who is bright and funny and well-read and mature and realistic. But I see someone who can be playful, too.”

They tied the knot on October 10, 1997.

2. Juli Has a Positive Relationship With Jim’s Ex-Wife, Elaine

Juli Boeheim moved to Syracuse in 1995 after she began dating Jim. According to a Sports Illustrated profile the following year, there was never any bad blood between Juli and Elaine, his ex-wife.

The article included how Elaine was fine with her daughter, Elizabeth, spending time with Juli. She described Juli as a “wonderful person” and the two would even sit near each other at Syracuse basketball games.

3. All Three of Their Children Play College Basketball

Juli and Jim Boeheim have three college-age children together. And all three of them are playing basketball at the collegiate level.

Older son Jimmy plays for Cornell University. Jackson chose to stay at Syracuse and play for his father. Jack’s twin sister, Jamie, is at the University of Rochester.

Juli told the Rochester Democrat and Chronicle that she keeps track of all of her kid’s schedules by posting them to the refrigerator; she joked that she checks the fridge before checking her personal calendar. She also shared the kids’ nicknames: Jimmy is JJ; Jamie is Sissy; and Jackson is Buddy.

4. Juli Boeheim Admitted She Wanted Syracuse to Win When Her Two Sons Played Against Each Other

Juli and Jim’s sons Jimmy and Jackson played against each other on December 1, 2018. Juli wore a special t-shirt for the event, which was called the “Battle of the Boeheims.”

As referenced above, Jimmy plays for Cornell and Jack is at Syracuse. Julie told Syracuse Sports that it was a blessing to be able to watch both sons at the same time but admitted it was also stressful. She said that she hoped “both of my boys score 50 and Syracuse wins. That’d be a great night.”

Syracuse did end up winning 63 to 55.

5. The Couple Runs the Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation

Juli and Jim also run a foundation. The website lists its mission statement as such: “The Jim and Juli Boeheim Foundation strives to enrich the lives of kids in need within our Central New York community, as well as, provide support for eliminating cancer through research and advocacy.”

Their events include an annual gala called the Basket Ball and a Golf Classic. They also run a Fantasy Camp for adults, in which participants get to play basketball as if they were on the Syracuse team.