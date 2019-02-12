Marques Quantez Heath: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Marques Quantez Heath, 35, is accused of shooting three women in Rock Hill, South Carolina, killing one of them. The shootings happened during the morning of February 12, 2019. Heath was arrested a few hours later in Charlotte, North Carolina, following a brief chase.

Deputies have not yet released the names of the victims. Trent Faris, the Public Information Officer for the York County Sheriff’s Office, said that Heath knew all three women and that this was not a random attack. Heath has a criminal history in York County that includes violence.

Here’s what you need to know.

1. Deputies: Heath Shot Three Women in Two Locations Within Minutes; The Woman Who Died at the Scene Was Reportedly Pregnant

Marques Quantez Heath was accused of shooting all three victims in less than 20 minutes. In a video posted to the York County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, Deputy Faris explained that the first shooting happened on Leach Road. The call came in at 10:55 a.m.

Deputies responded and found two women suffering from gunshot wounds. One woman was pronounced dead at the scene. The second woman, who had been shot in the chest, was still alive and rushed to Piedmont Medical Center for treatment.

The second shooting was reported just a few minutes later. It happened at 11:12 a.m. on Farlow Street, just a few miles away. A third woman was found with a gunshot wound and she too was rushed to the hospital.

The names of the victims have not yet been released, but officials believe Heath personally knew all three victims. Deputy Faris said Heath had some sort of relationship with one of the victims in the past and that a domestic violence situation was called in a couple of weeks before the shooting.

WSOC-TV reported that the woman who was killed was pregnant, citing a police report filed in the domestic violence case from last month. The woman reportedly told deputies that Heath had threatened her family if she did not return from a battered women’s shelter, where she had been staying.

2. Heath Was Arrested in Charlotte After a Short Chase

Immediately following the shooting, the York County Sheriff’s office urged the public to be on the lookout for Heath. They described him as armed and dangerous and that he had driven away in a light blue vehicle.

Heath was apprehended about 30 miles north of Rock Hill in Charlotte, North Carolina. Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department arrested Heath around 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of South Boulevard and Old Pineville Road.

The York County Sheriff’s office said Heath was taken into custody after a short chase.

3. Officials: Witnesses Identified Heath as the Shooter

Deputy Faris explained that witnesses had identified Marques Quantez Heath as the gunman in both shootings.

Officers initially thought there may have been a second suspect. Another man was seen running from the second scene on Farlow Street. Deputies followed him to a nearby auto parts store and questioned him.

Deputy Faris said that person has been “very cooperative” and they do not believe he was involved in the shooting.

Nearby schools were put on lockdown as officials investigated at both shooting scenes.

4. Heath Was Arrested in January 2019 & Was Out on Bond at the Time of the Triple Shooting

Marques Quantez Heath had been out on bond at the time of the triple shooting. He was arrested January 20 for driving with a suspended license. Bond was set at $647.50 and he was released, according to online court records.

Court records show he was arrested the same day on a separate domestic violence charge. That case was filed January 25. The court record described the incident as “Domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature.” Bond in that case was $10,000, which he paid. He was assigned a public defender.

5. Marques Quantez Heath’s Previous Arrests in York County Include Charges of Attempted Murder & Drug Distribution

Marques Heath has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2002, according to online records with the Supreme Court of North Carolina. In April of 2002, Heath pleaded guilty to selling a weapon. He was sentenced to one year probation.

Skipping ahead to more recent years: Heath was charged with attempted murder in March of 2017. The Rock Hill Herald reported at the time that Heath was accused of shooting the victim multiple times on Friedheim Road. He was also charged for possessing a weapon; he was not allowed to own one due to prior convictions. Court records show that the attempted murder charge was downgraded to assault & battery, when Heath agreed to plead guilty. Under sentencing, it says “time served.”

Heath was sentenced to four years behind bars on drug charges in 2015 but did not end up serving the entire sentence. He was arrested January 9, 2015, for possession of cocaine. Between the time of that arrest and the judge issuing the sentence, Heath was also arrested on weapons charges, drug possession, and resisting arrest.

A case that originated in September of 2018 is still pending in the courts. Heath was arrested September 26 and was charged on felony drug distribution, resisting arrest and weapons charges. Bond for the manufacturing and possession of drugs charge was listed as $25,000 and the other charges had $5,000 bonds listed. He paid bond and was released.

READ NEXT: What is a Bollard-Style Border Wall or Fence?