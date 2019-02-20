Russia’s Hypersonic Missiles: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Hypersonic missiles are under construction in Russia, according to President Vladimir Putin. The Tsirkon missile travels at 2 miles per second or, Mach 9. The missile has a range of 620 miles. CNBC, citing intelligence sources, described the U.S. as “currently unable” to protect against the missiles. The announcement of the production was made during Putin’s state of the nation address on February 20 in the Russian capital.

According to CNBC’s report, Russia has carried five tests of the Tsirkon missile since 2015. It’s not known how successful those tests were. This announcement comes just weeks after the U.S. announced its intention to withdraw from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces treaty.

Putin said that Russia’s new missiles will be pointed at the U.S. should the U.S. put missiles in European bases. The Russian president said that American missiles, if placed in Europe, would “only take 10-12 minutes to reach Moscow. It’s a very serious threat to us, and we will have to respond.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Putin Says Russia’s Hypersonic Capabilities Are ‘Invincible’

Putin said in his address, via the Russian news agency TASS, “This is a hypersonic missile called Tsirkon. It will have the speed of Mach 9, it has a range of 1,000 kilometers (620 miles) and can hit navy or land targets. Putin said that the missiles have been integrated into the Kaliber missile system, which kept the cost of the project relatively low. The missiles can be fired from ships and submarines at either naval or land targets.

Putin had previously been quoted as saying that Russia’s new missile capabilities were “invincible.” In his February 20 speech, Putin said, “The U.S. once sought global domination through its missiles program. They should abandon illusions, we will always respond with a reciprocal response.”

2. Putin Also Said that Russia’s Nuclear-Powered Underwater Drone Has Also Been Tested Successfully

Putin said in his speech that his military has also tested a nuclear-powered underwater drone. The New York Times reported in March 2018 that Russia was in the process of testing the hypersonic missile, in addition to a missile known as Sarmat that could “round either pole and overcome any defense system” as well as an unmanned submarine that could travel across oceans at speed.

Putin said that the drone submarine, named Poseidon, would be commissioned later in 2019. The Associated Press earlier reported that Poseidon could not be intercepted and its use would be to carry nuclear weapons across water.

3. In 2018, Defence IQ Said the U.S. Had Fallen Behind Russia & China in Terms of Hypersonic Missile Production

A 2018 Defence IQ article on hypersonic missiles said that the U.S. had fallen behind Russia and China in terms of production. In August of 2018, it was reported that both China and Russia had succeeded in testing hypersonic missiles.

Dr. James Bosbotinis, a specialist in defense and international affairs, told Defence IQ, “Hypersonic missiles offer a number of advantages over subsonic and supersonic weapons, particularly with regard to the prosecution of time-critical targets (for example, mobile ballistic missile launchers), where the additional speed of a hypersonic weapon is valuable. It can also overcome the defences of heavily-defended targets (such as an aircraft carriers).”

4. While Speaking About Hypersonic Missiles, Putin Also Said that His Government Would Build New Airports as Well as Improve Health & Childcare

Aside from talking about his country’s military capabilities, Putin also spoke about his government’s plans to rebuild Russia’s airports as well as overhaul the country’s health and childcare. The president of Russia spoke out against the levels of poverty in Russia, saying they needed to be combatted. It’s estimated that close to 20 million Russians live below the poverty line.

Putin also took a moment to remind those watching that his military plans were not designed to threaten any other country. Putin said, “We do not want confrontation with a global power, especially like the U.S., but it seems like the U.S. doesn’t see how the world is changing.” Putin say that the U.S. economic sanctions against Russian citizens had been “destructive.”

5. The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty Between the U.S. & Russia Expires in August 2019

The INF treaty expires in August 2019. The treaty was put in place to stop the U.S. and Russia from the production of ground-launched missiles with a range of more than 310 missiles. The U.S. dropped out because officials felt that Russia’s SSC-8 missile violated the agreement. In reference to further talks regarding an arms treaty, Putin said he would “not keep knocking on a locked door.”

