WATCH: Trump Addresses Michael Cohen’s ‘Shameful’ & ‘Impressive’ Testimony

After the Trump-Kim Summit in Hanoi, Vietnam came to abrupt end early Thursday morning (February 28), the President addressed the media to announce the two sides were unable to reach a deal, and commented on the testimony of former attorney Michael Cohen, which took place earlier in the day.



“I tried to watch as much as I could but I’ve been a little bit busy,” Trump said to reporters. “But having a fake hearing like that.. and having it right in the middle of this very important summit is really a terrible thing. They could’ve made it two days later, or next week. And it would’ve been ever better. They would’ve had more time.”

Cohen, who will be serving a 3-year prison in May for financial crimes, bank fraud, campaign finance violations and lying to Congress called the President “racist,” a “conman” and “a cheat.”

Trump seemed unrattled by the line questioning in regards to the man who served as his lawyer for 10 years. Cohen testified to Congress that Trump spoke to Roger Stone about Wikileaks, knew about leaked DNC e-mails, and confirmed Trump had him pay Stormy Daniels “hush money.”

“My loyalty to Mr. Trump has cost me everything — my family’s happiness, my law license, my company, my livelihood, my honor, my reputation and soon my freedom,” Cohen said. “Given my experience working for Mr. Trump, I fear that if he loses the election in 2020 that there will never be a peaceful transition of power. And this is why I agreed to appear before you today.”

Trump, however, did have a few positive things to say about Cohen’s testimony. “It was very interesting because he didn’t lie about one thing. He said ‘No collusion with the Russian hoax.’ And I wondered why he didn’t lie about that, too. He lied about so many things. I was actually impressed…. He said ‘no collusion’ and I was a little impressed by that frankly. He could’ve gone all out.”

“I call it the witch hunt,” Trump added. “This should never happen to another President. This is so bad for our country. So bad. You look at this hoax… it’s a very, very bad thing for our country. The most important question up there was the one on collusion and he said, ‘No collusion.’ But it was pretty shameful, I think.”

READ NEXT: WATCH: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Questions Michael Cohen</