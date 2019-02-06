Trump’s Tie Is Crooked During the State of the Union 2019: Twitter Reactions & Memes

While President Donald Trump was delivering his State of the Union speech tonight, one thing stood out right away – his tie was crooked.
It actually didn’t appear crooked right after he entered the joint session of Congress.
But once he started talking, his tie looked very crooked.
And of course, now the Internet can’t stop talking about it.
Some people, who don’t like Trump, are saying it’s symbolic.
Others are just wondering how this happened. And others are making a lot of jokes.
Someone pointed out that Pelosi’s necklace is crooked.
(Side note: Pelosi’s necklace is supposed to be worn this way.)
And by the way, Trump’s crooked tie already has its own Twitter account.
This is a developing story.