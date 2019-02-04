Vanessa Tyson: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Virginia Lieutenant Governor Justin Fairfax issued a statement following a report from a fringe conservative website Big League Politics that Fairfax was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in 2004. Fairfax said in the statement he “never” assaulted anyone and he also claims that The Washington Post investigated the claim and was unable to substantiate it so dropped the story.

While Heavy does not typically disclose victim names, in this case, through reporting and public statements, Vanessa Tyson has been identified by legitimate news sources as the woman who is accusing Fairfax of sexually assaulting her in Boston in 2004. It’s reported she brought her story to The Post but the story was never published. Another media outfit also confirmed it too had investigated and found no corroboration so did not pursue the story.

Tyson shared a private Facebook message with a friend and then gave that friend permission to share it.

“Imagine you were sexually assaulted during the DNC convention in Boston in 2004 by a campaign staffer and you spend the next 13 years trying to forget it ever happened until one day you find out he’s the Democratic candidate for statewide office in a state some 3000 miles away, and he wins that election in November 2017. Then by strange, horrible luck, it seems increasingly likely that he’ll get a very big promotion,” Tyson wrote.

The message was shared by Adria Scharf: “This is Vanessa Tyson’s private post she gave permission to share the screenshot of her post she is a professor at Scripps College now. Heartbreaking.”

Fairfax, in his statement, appears to use the Post’s decision to go after the story because it did not find “red flags” and did find “inconsistencies” as a defense.

The Washington Post Monday said the Fairfax statement is not true.

The Post did not find “significant red flags and inconsistencies within the allegations,” as the Fairfax statement incorrectly said. https://t.co/27vM9DYg0N — Seung Min Kim (@seungminkim) February 4, 2019

“The Post did not find ‘significant red flags and inconsistencies within the allegations,’ as the Fairfax statement incorrectly said,” the newspaper said its report on the accusations.

The Post did not name Tyson but described the account: “The woman described a sexual encounter that began with consensual kissing and ended with a forced act that left her crying and shaken. She said Fairfax guided her to the bed, where they continued kissing, and then at one point she realized she could not move her neck. She said Fairfax used his strength to force her to perform oral sex.”

Fairfax worked on John Kerry’s 2004 Presidental campaign. Monday afternoon, Fairfax said he had a “consensual encounter” in 2004.

Fairfax told reporters, as seen in a video posted by CBS Evening News, that he met “her” at the DNC in 2004. He was a “campaign staffer;” they spoke, he did not know her previously. He says he was 25, unmarried and said, “we hit it off …she was very interested in me.” They went to his hotel room for a “100 percent consensual encounter” which, he said, she was “totally into.” Fairfax said later, she contacted him while he was in law school and wanted to see him again and introduce him to her mother. What became of that he does not say. Fairfax said, years later, after he won the race as lieutenant governor in 2017, she brought her story to The Washington Post; he refers to Tyson as “this person.”

Fairfax said that her story is “fabricated” and re-appeared after not being pursued by the media, “at a time of maximum media attention,” meaning as Gov. Ralph Northam is facing pressure to resign over medical school racist yearbooks photos which he first admitted he was in, wearing either blackface or a Ku Klux Klan hood, then a day later, said it was not him. In any event, Fairfax would become governor should Northam resign. Which he so far has refused to do.

VA Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax denies sexual assault claim, telling reporters in Richmond that he had "consensual encounter" with woman in hotel room in 2004 https://t.co/pvo4q30cCe pic.twitter.com/uhVO1VkUpr — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) February 4, 2019

The New York Times is reporting that Fairfax has suggested Northam is behind the “smear” to prevent him from becoming governor should Northam step down, which as was just stated, it’s not looking like Northam is going anywhere as of now.

NEW: An extraordinary day turns chaotic as Fairfax suggests Northam is behind "a smear" aimed at blocking his ascent to the governorship and recounts a sexual encounter with a woman he said was "very interested in me." But she says it was assault >https://t.co/X9qPp1fmbV — Jonathan Martin (@jmartNYT) February 4, 2019

And even as this post is updated, statements are flying. Fairfax has a new one out where he accuses the Post of “smearing his reputation” and a lawsuit.

Virginia Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax is out with another statement this afternoon reiterating that the 2004 sexual assault allegations are false, accusing the Washington Post of smearing his reputation, and again threatening legal action. pic.twitter.com/9EQPzftF3K — Darren Sands (@darrensands) February 4, 2019

The right-wing website Big League Politics is owned by “consultants who have worked for far-right Republican candidates like Corey Stewart, in Virginia, and Roy Moore, in Alabama,” according to The Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal and the Columbia Journalism Review. The site has supported President Donald Trump and often aims to attack and discredit Democrats and liberals,

On the RVA Dirt Facebook page Vanessa Tyson replied in the comments affirming her consent for the post to be shared. 🧜🏻‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/pv5ndskd4L — RVADirt (@RVAdirt) February 4, 2019

Tyson apparently gave permission for her friend to forward her message according to a local politics site.

“On the RVA Dirt Facebook page Vanessa Tyson replied in the comments affirming her consent for the post to be shared.”

This is from right-wing media BUT survivors don’t come forward w/ sexual assault allegations frivolously. Choosing to re-live trauma in public debate is not to be taken lightly. If Tyson chooses to come forward, we hope for a supportive space. 🧜🏻‍♀️💄🐝https://t.co/S7X9SutnSe — RVADirt (@RVAdirt) February 4, 2019

“This is from right-wing media BUT survivors don’t come forward w/ sexual assault allegations frivolously. Choosing to re-live trauma in public debate is not to be taken lightly. If Tyson chooses to come forward, we hope for a supportive space.”

“This is Vanessa Tyson’s private post. She gave permission to share this screenshot of her post. She’s a professor…” Looks like Lt. Gov. Fairfax is caught in a #MeToo scandal following his separation with Gov. #RalphNortham who has been under fire over past racist costumes. pic.twitter.com/BspWPauabj — Culttture (@culttture) February 4, 2019

Here’s what you need to know about Tyson:

1. Vanessa Tyson is a Fellow at Stanford Researching ‘Politics & Policies’ Around Sexual Violence Against Women & Children

With the brilliant and spectacular Scot Brown and Frankie “Kash” Waddy. Phenomenal programming thanks to @AfAmUcla and @manthonyhunter #ChocolateCities pic.twitter.com/SOVMZxA5FC — Vanessa C. Tyson (@VanessaCTyson) May 10, 2018

“Vanessa Tyson will use her fellowship year to research the politics and policies surrounding sexual violence against women and children in the United States. More specifically, she will explore political discourse surrounding sexual assault, corresponding policies, and the unique identities of sexual assault survivors,” the description on the Stanford University Center for Advanced Study in the Behavioral Sciences reads.

Tyson is on the panel of the February 12 symposium, ‘Betrayal and Courage in the Age of #MeToo.”

2. Tyson, With Advanced Degrees From Princeton & the University of Chicago, Has ‘Extensive Background in US & California Politics’

Found this old gem from 2001-02 at the University of Chicago… Roommates are awesome!!! @AlbertsonB2 pic.twitter.com/b8Y5iMG9vK — Vanessa C. Tyson (@VanessaCTyson) May 12, 2018

Tyson earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Princeton University in 1998. She also earned a Certificate in African-American Studies from Princeton. While at Princeton, she received the Ruth B. Simmons Thesis Prize and the 1998 Spirit of Princeton Award.

Tyson went on to earn a master’s degree and a Ph.D. from the University of Chicago.

On her website, Tyson says she has “worked on political campaigns since she was a teenager, including three Presidential campaigns, two US Senate campaigns, and numerous state and local campaigns.”

Tyson says she “carefully considers how political dynamics affect policy formulation and consequent outcomes. She also formerly served as a committee consultant for the California State Senate analyzing criminal justice legislation including racial profiling and media access to prison inmates.”

She’s penned columns where she examines California and national political races, for example, for US News, appeared on radio with students debating the 2016 election and written for The Conversation.

In at least one of her columns, she described herself as “affiliated with the California Democratic Party.” She said she worked on Democratic campaigns in Southern California “since I was 12 years old.”

In 1998, fresh out of college she said, “My first post-college employment position was as finance staff for Boxer for Senate in 1998.”

She appears to be referring to the California Senate election where incumbent Democrat Sen. Barbara Boxer won re-election to a second term.

3. Tyson Is a Professor at Scripps College & is an ‘Expert on US Congress, Policy Formulation, Race, Gender, & Social Justice’

Tyson is an associate professor of political science at Scripps College, the Women’s College at Claremont. She is currently on leave while she completes her fellowship at Stanford.

According to the Women’s Media Center, Tyson is an “expert on US Congress, policy formulation, race, gender, and social justice.”

4. She’s the Author of a Book That Examined Minority Representation in the House of Representatives

Her book, Twists of Fate: Multiracial Coalitions and Minority Representation in the US House of Representatives, published by the Oxford University Press, explores “structural inequality in the United States, and how members of Congress have formed multiracial coalitions as a strategy to provide for their diverse constituencies.”

Author Tyson is described as “a scholar of policy formulation, race, gender, and social justice …”

“…she carefully considers how political dynamics affect policy formulation and consequent outcomes.”

5. Tyson Has Been an Advocate for Sexual Violence Awareness & Works With a Rape Crisis Center in Boston

It’s noted in her Stanford bio that Tyson spent years volunteering as an advocate for sexual violence awareness and prevention, serving as one of the founding members of the Boston Area Rape Crisis Center Survivor Speakers’ Bureau. She also began a self-esteem/self-awareness program for female juvenile offenders through the Department of Youth Services in Massachusetts.