Amiah Robertson Missing: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Infant Amiah Robertson has been missing for nearly a week in Indianapolis. Her mother Amber Robertson claims to have found items belonging to her 8-month-old baby daughter, and her boyfriend Robert Lyons, near a river. She said she called in a tip to police which led to a search of the area.

Police dispute this report and say the only official information on the case will come from them referring in part to alleged evidence.

Lyons was arrested the day after Amiah was reported missing. He was released Wednesday. It’s not clear if the incident that brought the charges is directly connected to the baby’s disappearance. And court and jail records show no hearings, no bail or other information, just that he was booked March 17 and was released March 20.

There have been conflicting accounts of when the baby went missing, how and whether or not she was in danger, as authorities said.

Amber Roberston said she was on a “date” with her “ex-boyfriend” at a Motel 6 but also said the baby was supposed to be dropped off at a babysitters’ house by “an ex-boyfriend” and never arrived. Police have said the stories are not only inconsistent, but slowed down the initial investigation.

Family members are hoping for the best outcome, but given a previous statewide alert was canceled, they may be preparing for the worst, although police say it’s because they were not getting many tips.

Still, the search is still on for baby Amiah.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Police Issued a Missing Child Alert Tuesday March 19, But Police Were Told She Had Actually Been Missing Since Thursday March 14. Witnesses & Some Family Dispute That Account. What is Not in Dispute is That The Baby Has Not Been Seen For Several Days

Detectives from The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department asked for help locating 8-month-old Amiah Robertson. Police said “details of her disappearance are still under investigation and detectives are still looking for any tips as to Amiah’s whereabouts.” That was first posted by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department at around 2 a.m. Tuesday March 19. Police said that “according to her mother, she last saw Amiah at 229 S. Holmes Ave. Indianapolis, on Thursday, March 14, five days prior to when she was reported missing.

Amiah is 1’11” and weighs around 13 pounds. She has light brown hair and blue eyes. IMPD Detective Anthony Weaver was assigned to the case.

Amber Robertson has gone on camera with at least two versions of what she believes happened to her baby.

2. A Statewide Silver Alert Was Issued Saying Amiah Was in ‘Extreme Danger’ & May Need ‘Medical Care’ The Next Day, the Alert Was Canceled

Police said the baby was “believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.” But it was reported that there was conflicting information provided by the baby’s family members. It’s not clear which family members told police what, but on Tuesday, police provided local media a statement that read in part, “…during the course of the investigation, detectives determined the child to be in possible danger,” police officials said in a statement emailed to News 8.

Then the FBI joined the case.

But by the next day, the Silver Alert was cancelled. Police said it was because they were not getting tips.

3. Cops Search Area Near White River Where ‘Items’ Were Found. Robertson Claimed She Found Her Baby’s & Boyfriend’s Stuff Near River. Divers Were Also Seen

Amber Robertson told media that she found items belonging to her baby and her boyfriend on a bank near the White River. She said she phoned in a tip to police.

“Although not verbally confirmed, it would appear boats & divers with IFD are here on scene where police got a tip about items at Sadie & McCarty. No one has confirmed this is related to missing baby, but police say they are doing due diligence,” it was reported.

IMPD cautioned that anything official will come from them.

“inaccurate reports & alleged “evidence” recovered, have been seen circulating on social media. Official accounts and facts as investigation proceeds will come from Official IMPD resources and releases. Don’t spread rumors, spread the plea for help in finding baby Amiah & the truth.”

4. Investigators Are Turning All Stones Trying to Locate Amiah. Robertson Hired a Lawyer & Boyfriend Lyons Was Arrested & Jailed But Was Released Wednesday

Investigators viewed home security tape from homes near the child’s babysitter which is where Robertson claimed her baby was last seen. A warrant was obtained and the house searched. No body was found, it was reported.

Robertson was reported to have hired a lawyer.

Robertson’s father told local media that his daughter and Lyons, who the grandfather said was not the child’s biological father, had been involved in a domestic dispute tied to the child’s paternity. Charles Robertson told a reporter he believed Lyon was involved in the baby’s disappearance calling it a “gut feeling.”

Robertson posted this on March 18, the day before Amiah was reported missing where he alleged that Lyons kidnapped the baby.

Lyons was arrested two days before the baby was reported missing related to him leaving the scene of an accident. But the charge may be related to the argument Charles Robertson referred to, one focused on the baby’s paternity. Charles Robertson alleged to local media that, “[Lyons] physically abused my daughter and it escalated to where he ran a car into her. He sideswiped her with the front of the car and took off.”

According to online jail and court records, Lyons was arrested and charged with criminal recklessness and leaving the scene of an accident on St Patrick’s Day. He was released from jail Wednesday March 20 sans online explanation, meaning no court hearings are listed.

Meanwhile, Robertson’s story is she gave Amiah to Lyons to take to the babysitter’s house. The baby never made it there. .

5. As Questions Swirl About Robertson, Amiah’s Grandparents Are Still Searching

Carrie R Miller, who based on Facebook is the mother of Amber Robertson, has posted twice about the baby’s disappearance.

And grandfather Charles Robertson held his tears when he told local media, “All I can do is hope,” that the baby is alive but added, “I don’t know.”

And Logan Hull, the baby’s biological father told reporters that he was out of town and did not know what happened to his daughter.

Meanwhile, some questioned Amber Robertson’s credibility and her “maternal instincts.”

A neighbor, Tammy Beatty, said if her infant was missing, she’d “be checking trash cans everywhere [and] posting pictures …I’d be on every news channel. I wouldn’t be sitting quietly, I know that.”

Beatty gave cops surveillance tape that showed a truck with three people in it which later was determined to not be connected to the case. She also said she saw Robertson and the baby on Friday night, the day after Robertson first said the baby went missing. Beatty said the baby “…had a short T-shirt on, probably some thin pajama pants, no jacket and it was cold. The mom was just holding her up [away from her body, instead of cradling her] and was speed walking with her.”

On a video of Robertson saying she was “nervous” and “scared,” thousands commented and nearly half of those 3,000-plus commenters ‘liked’ this post:

“No, something isn’t right here…”