Bernie Sanders’ New Hampshire Rallies’ Crowd Size Photos & Videos

Bernie Sanders held two rallies in New Hampshire Sunday. In his first, in a Concord hotel conference center, he filled the venue to capacity. His Brooklyn rally last month drew nearly 15,000 and the Chicago rally brought more than 12,000 supporters out. In four Iowa rallies this past week and weekend, there was overflow seen at each location. And Iowa polls are showing former vice president Joe Biden and Sanders as leading the 2020 Dem pack.

Our new Iowa poll shows where things stand 11 months before the Iowa caucuses, with Biden and Sanders standing out in the crowded Democratic field. https://t.co/3h2y0uHpiq — Jeff Zeleny (@jeffzeleny) March 10, 2019

The polls showed Sanders, 77, in the lead with voters under 45.

Several new polls released tonight from Iowa and elsewhere showing @BernieSanders leading all presidential candidates in voters 45 and under. — Shaun King (@shaunking) March 10, 2019

The noon Concord rally, held at the Courtyard Marriott Grappone Conference Center had people lining up hours before with frigid temperatures and snow falling. The venue has several rooms with each a 500-person capacity.

@BernieSanders on our way to Concord NH to see Bernie!! pic.twitter.com/CUwEF9weVi — frazzledma25 (@frazzledma25) March 10, 2019

It’s not clear how many rooms were pressed into service for the Sanders event.

Woke up this morning to white out snow conditions and icy roads, but the room is packed and pouring out into the hallway to see @BernieSanders in Concord pic.twitter.com/Wo0r0pi3qD — Ari Rabin-Havt (@AriRabinHavt) March 10, 2019

The heavy snow fall isn’t deterring many from attending Sen. Bernie Sanders rally in Concord. His first in #NewHampshire as a 2020 Presidential candidate. We will live stream the rally online at @WMUR9 at Noon. #FITN via @MikeCherryWMUR pic.twitter.com/qgABEYfgZS — WMUR TV (@WMUR9) March 10, 2019

Strong turnout for Bernie’s first rally in New Hampshire since announcing. White-out conditions on the road and a big snow storm this morning. But many undeterred. This band is warming up the crowd. #FITN pic.twitter.com/6ko13S0bfO — James Hohmann (@jameshohmann) March 10, 2019

The weather in Concord was not cooperating as heavy snow was falling and below freezing temperatures saw some roadways closed, according to reports, but based on what supporters shared on social media, many were undeterred.

Strong turnout for Bernie’s first rally in New Hampshire since announcing. White-out conditions on the road and a big snow storm this morning. But many undeterred. This band is warming up the crowd. #TeamBernie — Team Bernie (@TeamBernieUSA) March 10, 2019

Sanders’ son Levi posted the crowd at the Concord rally was “tremendous.”

Tremendous crowd. Thank you New Hampshire. pic.twitter.com/Tf2n9pP8j5 — Levi Sanders (@Celentra) March 10, 2019

Sanders said the mission is to “…defeat Trump and to transform this country from the bottom on up.”

We are back in New Hampshire to defeat Trump and to transform this country from the bottom on up. https://t.co/XSPempRmDg — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) March 10, 2019

Early in the rally Sanders spoke about access to healthcare and said, “children can’t afford to go to the doctor” when CEO’s are making millions.

“We’re going to lower drug prices in this country,” he said

Sanders said employers like Wal-Mart and fast food restaurants, what he said are “low wage employers” must address raising pay to a “living wage of $15 an hour.”

“I am sick and tired of meeting workers trying to get by on 8, 9 10 bucks an hour nobody can do that. Start paying your employees a living wage,” he said to applause.

His remarks were also focused on climate change, wealth inequality, and issues of racial justice.

A “capacity” crowd embraced Sanders after the Concord rally.

Fantastic show of support after powerful speech. pic.twitter.com/7D8ie6SnPy — Levi Sanders (@Celentra) March 10, 2019

Sunday’s mid-afternoon rally is being held in Keene at 3:30 at the Colonial Theatre, which has a seating capacity of 930.

https://t.co/MRZy0Ghtvb We had to feel the freeze before we could feel the bern. (Concord NH rally) #feelthebern pic.twitter.com/fZWb5jqkes — bernie sanders (@BernieSNewschan) March 10, 2019

But with severe weather, Sanders was asking people to stay safe and if unable to attend to consider watching the rally online.

But in Keene, the theater was packed.

Keene packs the house on a snowy day for @BernieSanders pic.twitter.com/JVI2YOGe2Q — Ari Rabin-Havt (@AriRabinHavt) March 10, 2019

On Reddit, one Sanders supporter posted an image that showed a long line outside the theater.

“Doors haven’t even opened yet, and there’s a heck of a line here in Keene, NH!”

