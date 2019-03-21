Beto O’Rourke’s Rally Schedule: Times, Maps & Locations for His Upcoming Events

Beto O’Rourke is already making a lot of visits on the campaign trail, but his official rallies don’t begin until March 30. He’s traveling across the United States, meeting with people as he kicks off his presidential campaign. Here’s a look at his upcoming schedule.

Beto Is in New Hampshire on Thursday, March 21

On Thursday, March 21, O’Rourke has a 2 p.m. meet-and-greet in Laconia, New Hampshire at Wayfarer Coffee Roasters on 626 Main Street. The Facebook event page is here.

Earlier on March 21, he had a meet-and-greet in Portsmouth and a meet-and-greet in Manchester. Here he is in Portsmouth:

In Manchester, he had a full house:

On Friday, March 22, Beto Will Be in South Carolina

Beto is spending the day in South Carolina on Friday, March 22, where he’s hosting four meet-and-greets.

The first is in Rock Hill, SC from 8:10-9:40 a.m. Eastern at Amelie’s Cafe on 157 E. Main Street.

The Facebook page is here, and 106 have already RSVP’d on Facebook. You can RSVP on the event page, but it’s first-come first-served.

The second event is in Columbia, SC from 11:45 a.m.-1:15 p.m. Eastern at Russell House (Student Union) Patio on 1400 Greene St. The Facebok page is here.

The third event is in Orangeburg, SC from 2:15-3:45 p.m. Eastern at the Student Center Plaza at South Carolina State University. The Facebook page is here. A map is available here.

The fourth and final event of the day is at Charleston from 5:30-7 p.m. Eastern at Tradesman Brewing Company on 1647 King St. Ext. The Facebook page is here.

On Saturday, March 23, Beto Is Hosting a Town Hall in South Carolina

Then on Saturday, March 23, Beto O’Rourke is hosting a town hall in South Carolina. The event will be from 9:30 a.m. – 11 a.m. Eastern in Charleston, South Carolina at the Burke High School Gymnasium on 244 President St. The Facebook page is here. You can RSVP here.

O’Rourke is co-hosting the town hall with Senator Marlon Kimpson. This is his only event scheduled for March 23.

These are the only events currently scheduled before his March 30 rallies, but more will likely be added. We’ll update this story as they’re added.

On Saturday, March 30, Beto Is Launching His Campaign with Three Rallies in Texas

On Saturday, March 30, Beto will be launching his campaign with three Beto for America rallies in Texas.

An El Paso, Texas rally will take place from 10-11:30 a.m. MDT. (According to the event page, the doors open at 10 a.m. and the event itself will start at 10:30 a.m. This is 11:30 a.m. Central/12:30 p.m. Eastern.) The venue for this event hasn’t been announced yet, but you can learn more by RSVPing here or indicating your interest on the Facebook event page here. We will update this story when the venue has been announced.

You can also participate in a live stream watch party during the El Paso rally. The livestream will begin at 12:30 p.m. Eastern/9:30 a.m. Pacific. Sign up here to host a livestream watch party. Heavy will post a separate story about livestream watch parties closer to the date. Here are some watch parties already scheduled:

Columbia, South Carolina at the Venue on Main for March 30 at 12 p.m.

Fresno, California on March 30 at 9:15 a.m.

Atlanta, Georgia on March 30 at Noon

Bedford, Texas at Fishtail Nepalese & Indian Cuisine on March 30 at 11 a.m.

Houston, Texas at Catbirds on 1336 Westheimer Rd. at 11 a.m.

You can see a full list of watch parties here.

A Houston, Texas rally will take place at 5 p.m. Central (6 p.m. Eastern.) The venue also hasn’t been announced yet for this event. The Facebook page is here and you can RSVP here.

An Austin, Texas rally will take place at 9 p.m. Central (10 p.m. Eastern) at 9th and Congress. The Facebook page is here and you can RSVP here. This is just two blocks from the State Capitol. (Note: 9th and Congress is an intersection in downtown Austin. Beto’s campaign will likely release a more exact location later. Heavy is contacting Beto’s team for more details.)

Remember that for all of Beto’s events, you can go to the event’s Facebook page where there’s a link to RSVP. An RSVP is not required because entry is still on a first-come, first-served basis, but they will help his team estimate how many to expect.

You can stay updated on Beto O’Rourke news written by this article’s author by joining the email list here and choosing the Beto category.