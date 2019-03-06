Claire’s Cosmetics’ Asbestos Problem: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Claire’s Cosmetics is a popular makeup and jewelry chain, with affordable pricing that has made it a favorite for teens, kids, and maybe adults included. Now, after a series of tests and allegations, the makeup company has found itself in hot water.

From FDA tests and reports that have alleged several findings of asbestos in Claire’s products this year, to other complaints–including a revelation of asbestos in other products, which the company has been forced to remove in the past–it seems that Claire’s has a battle on its hands. What health and safety findings and debates plague the company?

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The FDA Says Consumers Should Not Use Three of Claire’s Products After Finding That They Contain Asbestos

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA or USFDA) is a federal agency of the United States Department of Health and Human Services, and its aim is to protect public health. The FDA issued an alert on Claire’s Cosmetics, forcing the company to do some damage control.

The FDA has urged a safety alert on three of Claire’s products. The three products alleged to be containing asbestos are Claire’s: Eye Shadows, Compact Powder, and Contour Pallette. The more specific names are:

Claire’s Eye Shadows ― Batch No/Lot No: 08/17

Claire’s Compact Powder ― Batch No/Lot No: 07/15

Claire’s Contour Palette – Batch No/Lot No: 04/17

These products were found to have tested positive for tremolite asbestos, according to reports. There was a fourth product, called the Justice product, which Claire’s had been forced to recall approximately two years ago, according to the FDA. This product also contained asbestos, the FDA report says.

If customers have these above three Claire’s products in their possession, they are strongly advised to stop using them immediately, the FDA said. Currently, those three products are not listed as being for sale.

2. Claire’s Says It Has Removed the Three Products & “Safety Is Paramount”

Claire’s not only sells makeup, but it sells jewelry and accessories that are aimed at quite a young and vulnerable group that includes teens, tweens, and young children. Because this audience is so vulnerable, health issues related to Claire’s products can wreak havoc on the brand.

In a statement, Claire’s said that it has yanked the above flagged three cosmetic items from its shelves, as well as talc-based products–where asbestos can be commonly found. The company is adamant that its products are safe, and they continue to defend themselves against the FDA’s findings.

The FDA has said that Claire’s “refused to comply” with an FDA request to recall the three above items that tested for asbestos.

“Claire’s has refused to comply with the FDA’s request, and the agency does not have authority to mandate a recall,” the FDA said in a statement.

3. Claire’s Defiantly Challenged the FDA’s Findings

Claire’s challenges the FDA’s claim. The company alleges that the FDA conducted “faulty testing.” Yet, the company is still removing the flagged products, “out of an abundance of caution.”

Melanie Berry, a spokeswoman for Claire’s, said Claire’s has removed “any remaining talc-based cosmetic products” and that if any customers wish to return these products, their requests for a return would be honored.

“There is no evidence that any products sold by Claire’s are unsafe,” Claire’s said in a statement.

“In early 2018, the three [above named] items [redflagged] by the FDA were extensively tested by multiple independent accredited laboratories, and all products were found to be compliant with all relevant cosmetic safety regulations,” Claire’s statement continued.

“The recent test results the FDA have shared with us show significant errors. Specifically, the FDA test reports have mischaracterized fibers in the products as asbestos, in direct contradiction to established EPA and USP criterion for classifying asbestos fibers,” Claire’s said.

“Despite our efforts to discuss these issues with the FDA, they insisted on moving forward with their release. We are disappointed that the FDA has taken this step, and we will continue to work with them to demonstrate the safety of our products.”

4. A Congressman Has Expressed Outrage & Vows to Update Cosmetics Regulations

Rep. Frank Pallone showed clearly that he was not pleased with the reported FDA findings of asbestos in makeup, and vowed a more decisive response:

I am thankful @US_FDA accepted my request to investigate the safety of cosmetic products sold by Claire’s and Justice Retail. Unfortunately, FDA found asbestos in products marketed to children and teens and now Claire’s is refusing to voluntarily recall their products. pic.twitter.com/dAcO17EJjP — Rep. Frank Pallone (@FrankPallone) March 5, 2019

“I am thankful @US_FDA accepted my request to investigate the safety of cosmetic products sold by Claire’s and Justice Retail,” Pallone tweeted. “Unfortunately, FDA found asbestos in products marketed to children and teens and now Claire’s is refusing to voluntarily recall their products.”

Of note, Claire’s did eventually yank the products, though they did not do so voluntarily–but rather, in compliance.

“Examples like Claire’s refusal to voluntarily recall their asbestos-tainted products demonstrates the need to modernize the current regulatory framework for cosmetic and personal care products to ensure that FDA can act to protect consumers when industry fails to do so,” Pallone said in his above statement.

5. Claire’s Also Got in Trouble Back in 2017 After a Report Found Asbestos in Nine More of Its Products

In 2017, Claire’s took nine makeup products off the shelves, following a report that tremolite asbestos had been found in their makeup.

“We understand how concerning this finding is for any consumer and parents whose children may have used one of these products,” according to the FDA. It encouraged health care professionals and consumers who may have medical issues related to the Claire’s products to report it to the FDA’s adverse events reporting program.