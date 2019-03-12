College Cheating Scandal: Names of All Those Who Were Arrested

Some of the biggest celebrities on the planet have been caught up in a US college cheating scandal designed to fast-track students into prestigious colleges.

The big names involved in ruse include top US actresses Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.

Felicity Huffman is best-known for her role in Desperate Housewives and Loughlin has starred in hit TV shows including Full House.

Dozens of well-heeled parents, college coaches and school prep execs stand accused of carrying out a national conspiracy to get students into prestigious colleges, a court indictment claims.

The indictment revolves around William Rick Singer, the founder of a for-profit college counseling and preparation business known as “The Key.”

The program was allegedly designed to help students of the wealthy and powerful gain access to the best colleges in the US through a paid-for cheating scheme.

“Those arrested include two SAT/ACT administrators, one exam proctor, nine coaches at elite schools, one college administrator and 33 parents, according to Andrew Lelling, the US attorney for Massachusetts.

“This case is about the widening corruption of elite college admissions through the steady application of wealth combined with fraud,” he said.

“There can be no separate college admission system for the wealthy, and I’ll add that there will not be a separate criminal justice system either. For every student admitted through fraud, an honest genuinely talented student was rejected, ” he added.

Here is the full list of suspects indicted over the nationwide college scandal.

Gregory & Marcia Abbott: Gregory is the founder and chairman of a packaging company for the food and beverage industry, and the former chairman and CEO of a private-label clothing manufacturer.

Gamal Adbelaziz: He is a former executive of a resort and casino operator in Macau, China, and previously held other senior executive positions in the hotel and casino industries.

Diane & Todd Blake: Todd is an entrepreneur and investor. Diane is an executive at a retail merchandising firm

Jane Buckingham: Jane is chief executive officer (“CEO”) of a boutique marketing company based in Los Angeles.

Gordon Caplan: Gordon is an attorney and the co-chairman of an international law firm

based in New York.

