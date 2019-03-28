Cory Booker Wants to Give $1,000 to Every Newborn in America

New Jersey senator and presidential hopeful Cory Booker says he has an out-of-the-box idea to cut down on income disparity in America. Booker wants to start providing “baby bonds” to every newborn in America. Booker has been talking about the idea since at least 2018, and he brought it up again at a CNN town hall on March 27.

Booker says that the “baby bonds” plan would go a long way to bridge the economic gap between minorities and white Americans. The plan does not have an explicit racial component — it’s based on income levels, rather than on race. But Booker’s staff says that the plan would end up greatly benefiting African Americans. According to an interview with Vox, Booker’s staff has calculated that the average white child would end up with accounts with about fifteen thousand dollars, and the average black child would gain twenty-nine thousand dollars.

According to Booker’s plan, the government would create a sort of trust fund for each infant. The account would have a thousand dollars in it. Then, each year, the government would pay more money into the account. The amount would be different, depending on the income level of the baby’s parents. At the lowest income level, the Treasury would pay two thousand dollars a year into the trust fund. That means, according to Booker’s proposal, that children from the poorest families could have almost 50 thousand dollars in their account.

That’s not all, though. Young adults can’t tap into their trust funds for just anything. The money can be used for educational purposes, like paying for college or professional training; it can also be used to buy a home.

Booker has said that his “baby bonds” proposal would end up costing about 60 billion dollars a year. He says he’ll off-set the hefty cost by raising taxes on inherited wealth and on real estate.