Aaron Phypers, Denise Richards’ Husband: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Denise Richards joined the season 9 cast of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and brought her boyfriend Aaron Phypers into the mix as well. Then, just a few episodes into the season, the couple decided to get married, so they had a spur of the moment wedding on-camera, with only 10 days of preparation. On the show, Richards stated that she didn’t want an engagement and only wanted a wedding ring, which shocked some of her glamorous co-stars. Richards and her beau pulled the nuptials together for September 8, 2018 and, in a statement to The Daily Dish, Richards said, “I am so happy to officially be married to the love of my life. I can’t wait for everyone to go on this incredible journey with me this season on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills. It has been a wild ride so far!”

Get to know more about Richards’ wedding, her husband Phypers and their lives together in our 5 Fast Facts below.

1. Actress Nicollette Sheridan Is Aaron Phypers’ Ex-Wife of Less Than a Year

Many know Nicollette Sheridan as an actress who has starred on shows including Desperate Housewives and Dynasty. Phypers knows her as his ex-wife. The two married in 2015 and were only married approximately six months before separating. Their divorce was not finalized until 2018, about two weeks prior to Phypers marrying Richards.

According to People, Sheridan filed for divorce in July 2016, citing irreconcilable difference as the reason for the demise of the marriage. Sheridan and Phypers were able to come to an agreement about their property and court documents in their case stated, “The Court finds that [Phypers] and [Sheridan] have waived any right to receive spousal support from the other at any time, whether temporary or permanent or post-judgment. No court shall have jurisdiction to order spousal support for either Party at any time.”

Prior to meeting Phypers, Sheridan was married to a different Real Housewives star’s husband. From 1991 – 1992, Sheridan was married to Harry Hamlin, the husband of Lisa Rinna, who is a longtime friend of Richards, as well as a cast member on RHOBH.

2. Aaron Phypers Is Supportive of Denise Richards’ New Housewives Gig

Fans have seen Phypers at his wife’s side on Real Housewives of Beverly Hills this season, even more so than some of the other couples on the show. The two appear to be a carefree, loving unit and Phypers has even gotten together with some of Richards’ female co-stars so they could get to know him better. It’s clear that Phypers is supportive of Richards being a Real Housewife.

In an interview with People, a source said, “She and Aaron are extremely happy, and he’s definitely game with her on-camera persona. He’s on board with the drama that the show might bring, and Denise is a total pro with this. She’s done it before and knows how to navigate life on and off camera even when the show gets blurred with reality. He seems to care for her in a real way and is up for whatever she throws at him and vice versa. They’re a good team.”

When speaking to Entertainment Tonight about her relationship with Phypers, Richards said that they are “very happy” and “spontaneous”.

3. He Is the Founder of the Healing Center Quantum 360

Phypers heads up Quantum 360, which is a “state-of-the-art healing center designed to foster optimal health in mind-body-spirit.” When it comes to the services that the company offers, its website states, “The Q 360 Club uses advanced technologies combined with the best of holistic non-invasive health practices to bring optimal health to our members. We offer a body scan using the Sensitiv Imago Complex, in real time with a 96% accuracy rate. Once stress factors (bacteria, viral, parasitic, fungal etc.) are identified then an algorithm is sent back to the cell to correct discord and realign the body back to homeostasis.”

Richards actually met Phypers at his job, as she revealed on RHOBH, “I met him because I started going to his clinic where he does a lot of frequency work and balancing the body.” She also said on the show, “So, I met him at his center doing DNA repair, anti-aging, and that sort of thing. Then, one time we had sex in one of his rooms. We’ve been inseparable ever since.” It looks like Richards now works with Quantum 360 as well, as she is listed under the company team as the “Founder’s Wife and Media Advisor.”

Prior to what he does today, Phypers actually worked as an actor. So, Richards isn’t the only one in the relationship with acting chops. According to IMDb, he has appeared in Air Emergency (2003), The Leap (2011) and The Curiosity of Penny Parker (2009).

4. Denise Richards’ Engagement To Phypers Was Private

In an interview with the Chicago Tribune, Richards said that she actually hadn’t planned on having her wedding featured on RHOBH. She revealed, “This is a fun show and it’s very also entertaining and we’re all pretty open. That’s why I chose to even film my wedding. We didn’t set out to film the wedding. We weren’t sure when we were going to get married and we both said, my husband and I, if we’re filming the show we would do it because otherwise, how could I say that I’m doing a reality show if I’m not going to show certain parts of my life? So I’m pretty open on it.”

Richards and her husband were engaged, but they kept that private, especially because of his then on-going divorce. In fact, when Richards announced her being a part of RHOBH, she had said that she’d stayed away from reality TV for a while because she had been keeping parts of her life out of the spotlight.

Phypers and Richards reportedly started dating in the Fall of 2017 and got engaged a year later. They did not announce an engagement.

5. The Wedding Involved Richards’ Children

While Phypers has no children from previous relationships, Richards has two daughters from her marriage to Charlie Sheen and one adopted daughter as well. When creating the wedding, Richards was sure that her daughters were involved. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Richards said, “[We] wanted to make it about us, and the girls, and Aaron and I, and our love.”

Richards divorced Sheen in 2006 and filed for divorce when she was pregnant with her second child. With Sheen, she had daughters Lola Rose and Sam. Five years after divorcing Sheen, Richards adopted her daughter Eloise, who has special needs.

Phypers actually picked the wedding date. Richards told People that, “He really wanted to marry on September 8 because eight means infinity.” A couple days before the nuptials, a source revealed to People, “Aaron and Denise just got engaged and would love to be married sooner than later now that his divorce is finally in his past. The engagement has been a long time coming. He moved on from his past relationship a long time ago, and marrying Denise is a welcome new chapter for both of them in different but equally significant ways.”