Emily O’Connor: Airline Told Woman Crop Top Was ‘Inappropriate’

A woman was told to put a coat over her crop top or deplane a Thomas Cook flight from Bham to Tenerife. The British traveler, Emily O’Connor was told by Thomas Crown staff that her low-cut top was “causing offense.”

Her outfit consisted of a crop top and high-waisted pants, reports CNN.

A spokesperson for the airline stated the airline has an appropriate attire policy which is available in the Thomas Cook in-flight magazine. Reportedly neither airport security nor Thomas Cook boarding crew addressed O’Connor’s attire. The airline’s attire policy does not appear readily available on the company’s website. It is possible a customer could become aware of the policy only by boarding and reading the in-flight magazine.

“The manager then went to get my bag to remove me from the flight,” she wrote on Twitter.

“I was given a jacket by my cousin sitting at the front of the plane and they did not leave until I physically put it on. They made comments over the speaker about the situation and left me shaking and upset on my own,” Tweeted O’Connor.

A Policy is in Place, but “Staff Don’t Always get it Right”

Just to add to this: a gent 2 rows behind me was wearing a vest top and shorts…yet clearly nothing was said to him — Emily O'Connor (@emroseoconnor) March 13, 2019

The spokesperson for the British airline said, “We are sorry that we upset Ms O’Connor. It’s clear we could have handled the situation better.”

Gender Discrimination Called into Question

Flying from Bham to Tenerife, Thomas Cook told me that they were going to remove me from the flight if I didn’t “cover up” as I was “causing offence” and was “inappropriate”. They had 4 flight staff around me to get my luggage to take me off the plane. pic.twitter.com/r28nvSYaoY — Emily O'Connor (@emroseoconnor) March 12, 2019

O’Connor was offended staff did not step in when a man behind her yelled at her, and stated in a Tweet that “a gent 2 rows behind me was wearing a vest top and shorts…yet clearly nothing was said to him.”

O’Connor Tweeted, “asked the plane (as they were all listening now anyway) if I was offending anyone, no-one said a word. The manager then went to get my bag to remove me from the flight. A man then shouted “Shut up you pathetic woman. Put a f*cking jacket on”- the staff said nothing to him.”

The Thomas Cook representative said the airline’s dress code policy applies “equally to men and women of all ages without discrimination” but staff “don’t always get it right.”

“[The airline] said that a member of their team had spoken to Ms O’Connor about the situation and is currently trying to get in touch again to offer a further apology, following an investigation,” reports Sky News.

Thomas Cook Airlines is based from both Manchester and Gatwick Airports, and serves leisure destinations worldwide.

O’Connor’s ordeal has sparked a heated debate on Instagram with users both showing support to the UK woman and shunning her. O’Connor is from the town of Solihull southeast of Birmingham. She is reportedly 21-years-old, and training to be an accountant.

