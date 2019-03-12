Felicity Huffman’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

On Tuesday morning, news surfaced that Felicity Huffman is one of several actresses and chief executives facing charges for being involved in a nationwide college admissions cheating scam.

Suspects involved in the bribery reportedly paid up to $6 million to get their kids into elite colleges. Huffman, along with Lori Loughlin and 48 others, has been charged with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud.

The investigation into Huffman and others came after the arrest of William “Rick” Singer. He is accused of being the ringleader of an elaborate scheme to get wealthy people’s children into colleges, according to a press release from the Department of Justice. Police say that the man would receive a predetermined sum before paying off an SAT or ACT administrator or college athletic coach to get the students into elite schools, including Yale, Stanford, Georgetown, and the University of Southern California.

Here’s what you need to know about Felicity Huffman’s family:

1. Huffman Made a Charitable Contribution of $15,000 to Participate in a College Entrance Exam Cheating Scheme for Her Eldest Daughter, Feds Say

According to court documents obtained by Heavy.com, Huffman and her husband, William H. Macy, made a contribution of $15,000 to participate in the college entrance exam cheating scheme on her eldest daughter’s behalf.

The indictment also states that the couple’s eldest daughter was given twice the amount of time to take her SAT as other students.

Huffman reportedly met with the witness in the case to discuss how the college entrance exam scheme worked, and was told that in exchange for her investment, the witness would arrange for a third party to secretly correct her daughter’s SAT answers after the test. The witness has stated that Huffman and Macy both agreed to the plan.

Their daughter received a 1420 on the SAT, which was an improvement of approximately 400 points over her PSAT, according to the indictment.

While Huffman made arrangements to do the same for her youngest daughter, she did not end up following through.

2. Her Husband William H Macy Was Not Indicted

Huffman’s husband was not indicted in the case. On Tuesday afternoon, TMZ reported that Huffman has been arrested and is presently in custody. They write that she will be released on a signature bond.

While Macy was not indicted, Lori Loughlin’s husband, Mossimo Giannulli, has been. He and Loughlin are reported to have paid $500,000 for their two daughters to have been designated as recruits for the crew team at USC, even though neither participated in crew.

NBC states the cheating scheme focused on getting students admitted as recruited athletes despite their athletic capabilities, and helping students cheat on their college exams. TMZ writes, “The feds say if the money went to a college coach … the coach would arrange a fake profile that listed the student as an athlete. If the money went to an exam administrator, the administrator would either hire a proctor to take the SAT/ACT or correct the student’s answers.”

It is unclear where, or if, Huffman’s eldest daughter currently attends university. Macy said in a January 2019 interview with Parade magazine that he expected his daughter to take a year off after being accepted into college.

3. Huffman & Macy Have 2 Teenage Daughters

Huffman, who is best known for playing Lynette Scavo on ABC’s Desperate Housewives, is a mother to two daughters: Sophia Grace, 19, and Georgia Grace, 17.

In an interview with Closer Weekly last year, Huffman discussed motherhood, sharing, “I found myself overwhelmed by motherhood… I had mommy guilt all the time.”

In the interview, she explains that she gets up a half-hour before her family to prep for the day. “I learned that from a mom; when I asked why she did, she said, ‘Because it’s my time.’… I make butter coffee, then read a novel for 20 minutes. I make my kids get up 15 minutes before they have to so they can be a little slower, drink water, and take the probiotics.”

She continues, “Bill has included this thing where we all grab hands and everybody takes a breath. I know it sounds corny, but it actually makes us all land at the table at the same time. Then everybody loses their homework, can’t find their keys, all these horrible things.”

4. Her Husband & Daughter Shared a Pre-Prom Dance in 2018

The girl tried on her prom dress. The dad took her for a spin. ❤️ @williamhmacy pic.twitter.com/jmrEdUCkec — Felicity Huffman (@FelicityHuffman) April 24, 2018

In May of last year, Macy shared a dance with his daughter ahead of her prom.

In an interview with US Weekly, the actor subsequently stated, “You know, I started doing all the cliches, ‘I’m gonna threaten the guys, I’m gonna dig a moat around our house,’… And then I thought, ‘OK, what do you really want for your daughters?’ And I realized: I want them to be happy and lusty and safe. I want them to have a lot of sex in their lifetime! Good, healthy wonderful sex with no guilt. That’s what I really want.”

At the time, he admitted boys were “in the picture”.

“They’re different than when I was a kid. Georgia and Sofia have all their pals over. They will have six or eight of their friends over… It’s pretty bizarre, especially with Sofia, to wake up in the morning and there’s some boy walking out of your daughter’s room! They all sleep together! I don’t think they have sex, well, I know they don’t.”

5. Sophia Grace Is an Actress

According to Macy’s interview with US Weekly, he and Huffman’s dldest daughter, Sophia Grace, was involved in the arts in high school. As of last May, she was interested in following her parents into show biz.

“I think she’s firmly in the tribe,” Macy told Us Weekly. “She’s good. I’ve seen her in a lot of plays.”