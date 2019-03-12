WATCH: GOP Ad Attacking Beto O’Rourke Preempts 2020 Campaign Announcement [Video]

As Beto O’Rourke supporters and watchers anticipate an announcement from the Texan about his expected 2020 presidential bid any day now, a GOP ad attacking the popular progressive Democrat is set to run in Iowa beginning this week.

The two-minute ad, which compares O’Rourke to Pres. Barack Obama, claims he’s not the liberal he professes to be and is rather, a candidate “dripping with white privilege.”

The five-figure ad called “Pedigree” is from conservative group Club For Growth and will run in Iowa on television and digital media.

“It is the first of many attacks Club for Growth Action will use to inform voters in the Democratic primary, the group said in a statement issued Monday.

“Beto O’Rourke’s image makers say he’s Barack Obama but white,” the spot begins, “…he sure does act like it. Born with a blue-blood pedigree, the scion of a prominent family …” it continues noting his father-in-law is a “billionaire real estate developer who bankrolled a super PAC to buy Beto a congressional seat.”

O’Rourke, as an El Paso City Councilman, the ad says, pushed through a “redevelopment scheme to bulldoze a poor Hispanic neighborhood …” at the behest of his father-in-law.

The ad continues by comparing and contrasting O’Rourke and Obama, both of whom graduated from Columbia University.

Obama “championed progressive causes” and fought prejudice and stereotypes while O’Rourke was disparaging women, it says, in comments called disrespectful and demeaning by The Washington Post.

It notes that Obama was editor of the Harvard Law Review, the first African-American to hold that prominent post. But segues into adding that Obama was “breaking barriers while Beto crashed into them,” the ad continues referring to a car crash and attempt to flee and a DUI charge, which was later dropped, it was reported. The ad says that O’Rourke walked away from “responsibility while people of color languished behind bars for far less.”

It wraps mocking his “bizarre campaign roll-out which drips with white male privilege.”

“That’s why Beto’s running for president. Because he can.”

The tagline ‘Beto’s Not for You’ appears aimed squarely at Democrats.

It's fair to criticize Beto on his record, policies or ideas. But it's dismaying to see Club for Growth borrow from the identity-politics playbook and attack him as someone who "drips with white male privilege." https://t.co/PlblRiZxpc — Jillian Kay Melchior (@JillianKayM) March 11, 2019

Interestingly or perhaps not, comments are disabled on the YouTube video.

The Club for Growth Beto ad doesn't really pass the ideological Turing test, it's pretty obvious that it's written by conservatives trying to pretend that they're liberals. https://t.co/Et3zqzkBGR — Nate Silver (@NateSilver538) March 11, 2019

Club For Growth is a conservative non-profit organization whose agenda includes limited government and cutting taxes says it’s the “leading free-enterprise advocacy group in the nation,” adding it has “enormous influence on economic policy.”

“The Club for Growth is the only organization that is willing and able to take on any Member of Congress on policy who fails to uphold basic economic conservative principles…regardless of party. We pinpoint key bills up for debate in Congress. We exert maximum pressure on lawmakers to vote like free-market, limited government conservatives. And if they don’t, we hold them accountable by publicizing their voting record.”

Club for Growth Action President David McIntosh said O’Rourke “has long sold Democrats a bill of goods, pretending to be a liberal superstar while exploiting his father-in-law’s connections to climb the political ladder. It’s time Democratic voters in Iowa know who the real Beto O’Rourke is – an entitled, corrupt political climber.”

Here’s the full ad transcript.