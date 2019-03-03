Grace Jones: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

With the excitement over Grace Jones’ appearance at Zendaya’s fashion show for her collection TommyxZendaya this week, a refresher on whom the legendary Grace Jones is, seems to be in order. Jones is not just Zendaya’s secret weapon at her recent fashion show, but a model and an icon, who’s been performing, singing, entertaining, modeling, and being just plain riveting across global audiences, for decades.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Grace Jones is Known as a Legendary Triple Threat: Singer, Actress, Model



(Jones in a scene from the 1992 movie, Boomerang)

Jones was born in Jamaica in 1948 and grew up in Spanish Town, Jamaica, making her 70 now, and 71 years of age this year. She said she lived there until she was 12, then she moved to, and was raised in, Syracuse, New York. She’s often referred to as Jamaican-American, though she has lived, performed, and resided, all over the globe.

MODELING: When she turned 17, she put college to the side, and decided to take a chance at a career in modeling–which led her to move to Paris, France, according to Biography.com.

MUSIC: Her signature features and strong presence made her a success there, but–she took another leap and decided to follow her passion in music. By 1977 Jones landed a contract with Island Records. She has released many notable albums, including Nightclubbing. This 1981 album features the hit song, “Pull Up to the Bumper,” to which she walked at Zendaya’s TommyxZendaya fashion show last week.

Ever the talent, Jones went on to appear in feature films during the ’80s and ’90s, some of which included A View to a Kill, a James Bond flick, and the comedy Boomerang (WATCH above), which starred Eddie Murphy. Jones continues to record music, act, and perform.

Grace Jones’ discography comprises 10 studio albums, eight compilation albums and 53 singles.

2. Jones’ Family Was Religious to the Point of Strife With Her

Jones details in an October 2008 interview with The Guardian, that she grew up with her grandparents, while her parents worked in the US. Her childhood was so strict that she went to church three times a week, and both sides of her family were religious–in fact, there are several bishops in her family, the interview notes.

“I hated my dad, he was so strict,” Jones said in the interview. “But now I love him, because they didn’t make him bishop for a long time because of me. There was an article in Ebony magazine about me with a photograph of the family around the piano. My dad wasn’t in it, but the fact that it was released in a magazine … he was supposed to cut me off, like in the Bible it says, If your right arm offends, you cut it off. He said, “I don’t care, I support my daughter”. But it held him back.”

According to reports, though, Jones’ relationship with her father was strained. Incidentally, her father, Bishop, Robert Winston Jones, had died just a few months before the above interview, according to reports. Her mother passed in 2017, at the age of 87.

3. Jones Told Fallon It Took 12 Years to Make Her Life Documentary

Grace Jones chats about the 12 years it took to make a documentary about her life, Bloodlight and Bami, with Jimmy Fallon. The documentary, by Sophie Fiennes, covers her American & European life, including her hit disco rework of “La Vie en Rose,” as well as her childhood.

The film was released in April of last year, with screenings in New York and a wider release that followed. Asked whether there was anything that was off-limits to film, Fiennes said no. “Not at all,” she said in a Pitchfork interview. “Grace is someone who really is an artist, she’s not a brand, you know? If you’re an artist, go the whole way, it’s all or nothing. So suddenly to be controlling things would be antithetical to the nature of what we were doing together. It was interesting for her to let go of control in that way, to invite my camera there.”

Jones confirmed in her Fallon interview that she likes to let things happen at their own time and pace. Everything “happens for a reason,” she tells Fallon of the more-than-a-decade-long timing of the documentary.

4. Jones’ Brother Is a Famous Pastor Who Starred in the Reality TV Show, Preachers of L.A.

Bishop Noel Jones appeared on Oxygen’s show, “Preachers of LA.” He’s Grace Jones’ brother and a pastor of the Pentecostal faith.

Noel Jones is also known as the pastor of the City of Refuge, which is a celebrity-hub, and has been frequented by quite a number of big names. Reports say that he has a congregation of over 15,000 members.

During the show, many questioned Noel Jones’ “romantic” friendship with a woman named Loretta. Noel Jones insisted on shifting the focus from his personal life to his work as a pastor.

5. Jones Walked the Stage for Zendaya & Tommy Hilfiger’s Fashion Show

In what turned out to be a notable debut of Zendaya’s Tommy x Zendaya collaboration, Jones was the surprise feature of her show. Towards the end of Zendaya’s Paris Fashion Week show, Jones walked out and essentially “won” Paris Fashion Week, according to reports that hailed her entry.

Zendaya’s collection is a ‘70s-inspired showcase of looks, and Zendaya’s runway was sure to feature a diverse cast, with several shades of color. Jones dancing with long, statement, legs, and wowing the audience, as Zendaya’s final surprise. Vogue has called the moment an example of Black Girl Magic.

Jones appeared on the runway in a metallic blazer and bodysuit. She danced to “Pull Up to the Bumper,” an ode to her song of almost four decades ago (as was, incidentally, a theme).