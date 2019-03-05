Janice Dean & MS: Meteorologist Battles Multiple Sclerosis

Fox and Friends co-host and weather anchor Janice Dean was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2005, when she was 37-years-old. She has since become an advocate for MS awareness. In January 2018, Dean shut down a FOX viewer who commented on her legs.

“My big legs have always been a sore spot for me – but now more than ever I am proud of them. Because with MS, I could lose my ability to walk literally any day. So I’ve learned to be proud of my legs, and am grateful for them every day of my life,” wrote Dean.

The cause of MS, which is most often diagnosed in adulthood, is still unknown. Environmental factors likely trigger the disease in a person who is genetically predisposed to respond. Women are diagnosed with multiple sclerosis 2-3 times more frequently than men. MS damages areas of the central nervous system. The damaged areas develop scar tissue, which is how MS got its name: multiple areas of scarring or multiple sclerosis.

In her new memoir Mostly Sunny, Dean talks about her disease including the day she had to talk to her two small children about her multiple sclerosis. Her sons were born after her diagnosis, Matthew in 2009 and Theodore in 2011.

Dean promises her book is not about politics.

One promise I can make about my book #mostlysunny: this is a book that has nothing to do with politics. Hopefully that’s a good thing? #March5 — Janice Dean (@JaniceDean) February 28, 2019

“She chronicles her life from the moment she found out she had the disease, to the trepidation she felt when admitting the news to Fox management,” reports Norfolk Daily News.

The Meteorologist is Known for her Optimistic Attitude

The title of the book, written by a meteorologist known for both telling the approaching serious life challenges with a cheerful attitude, is of effortless fate beyond the mere pun.

Dean often refrains the significance of her realization she was not alone in her battle with MS. Dean praised Selma Blair when the actress sat down with “Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts to share the status of her MS. Blair gave the interview during a flare up, inspiring audiences around the globe to recognize the reality of the effects of MS. Blair has made an A game style statement of her cane.

Not Alone

In a February 15, 2019 opinion piece for FOX News, Dean shared what she called the “incredible news” about multiple sclerosis that a new study funded by the National Multiple Sclerosis Society shows “there are more than twice as many people in the U.S. living with MS as previously estimated – nearly 1 million.”

READ NEXT: Maryland Democrat Uses The N- Word During Conversation With Colleagues: Report