Jen O’Malley Dillon Announced as Beto O’Rourke’s Campaign Manager

Jen O’Malley Dillon is a former Obama aide who has been formerly announced to be the campaign manager for Beto O’Rourke’s presidential campaign, per The New York Times.

In a statement on Twitter following the announcement, O’Malley Dillon tweeted, “I’m so excited to join the @ betoorourke team and get to work building a campaign that will lift people up and unite them to meet our challenges, and that will show up everywhere and listen to & value every voice.”

Here’s what you need to know:

O’Malley Dillon Formerly Worked as Obama’s Deputy Campaign Manager in 2012

O’Malley Dillon Cited How ‘Rare’ it Is for a Mother of Young Children to Be a Campaign Manager

In the Twitter thread where she confirmed her new appointment, O’Malley Dillon noted that it was “too rare” for a mother of young children to be in the role of campaign manager.

O’Malley Dillon wrote, “On a personal note, it’s still too rare for a mom of young kids to do this job. Everything I do is to help make a better world for them & *every* child. I’m proud my daughters & my son will watch mom go to work in this role, and of a candidate & campaign who value & support that.”

She added in a subsequent tweet, “I firmly believe primaries make our party stronger. Hardest part is having friends I admire deeply on all sides, working for the many *great* candidates in this race. But I’m absolutely confident we’ll all be back together in time, united in our most important goal for 2020.”