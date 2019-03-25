Jen O’Malley Dillon Announced as Beto O’Rourke’s Campaign Manager

Jen O’Malley Dillon is a former Obama aide who has been formerly announced to be the campaign manager for Beto O’Rourke’s presidential campaign, per The New York Times. 

In a statement on Twitter following the announcement, O’Malley Dillon tweeted, “I’m so excited to join the team and get to work building a campaign that will lift people up and unite them to meet our challenges, and that will show up everywhere and listen to & value every voice.”

Here’s what you need to know:

O’Malley Dillon Formerly Worked as Obama’s Deputy Campaign Manager in 2012

O’Malley Dillon worked for Obama previously, wearing a number of hats for the former president both during his campaign and his presidency as well. Per The Times, O’Malley Dillon worked as a campaign manager for O’Rourke, and was considered to be one of Obama’s top aides. The publication reports that O’Malley Dillon has worked on five presidential campaigns, and was widely sought after for the 2020 cycle. 

O’Malley Dillon Cited How ‘Rare’ it Is for a Mother of Young Children to Be a Campaign Manager

In the Twitter thread where she confirmed her new appointment, O’Malley Dillon noted that it was “too rare” for a mother of young children to be in the role of campaign manager.

O’Malley Dillon wrote, “On a personal note, it’s still too rare for a mom of young kids to do this job. Everything I do is to help make a better world for them & *every* child. I’m proud my daughters & my son will watch mom go to work in this role, and of a candidate & campaign who value & support that.”

She added in a subsequent tweet, “I firmly believe primaries make our party stronger. Hardest part is having friends I admire deeply on all sides, working for the many *great* candidates in this race. But I’m absolutely confident we’ll all be back together in time, united in our most important goal for 2020.”

