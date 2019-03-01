Jordyn Woods & Jada Smith’s Family: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Many have buzzed about rumors surrounding Jordyn Woods and Tristan Thompson–the now ex-boyfriend and baby’s father of Khloe Kardashian, with the entertainment chatter being that Woods and Thompson may have found themselves in hot water, reportedly “making out” at a party.

Along with those rumors, the show, Red Table Talk, hosted by Jada Smith, announced that Woods would come on as a guest and speak to none other than Jada Smith on Friday, March 1. For some, the leap from Kardashian hot water to Jada Smith’s Red Table Talk show might seem puzzling: why would Woods go on that particular show, and why would she open up to Mrs. Smith–as opposed to any other show available, and why would she open up at all, given the scandalous allegations at hand?

Well, one major clue would be that Jordyn Woods has known Will Smith and his immediate family, Jada and Jaden included, since she could still be carried in an adult’s arms!

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Jordyn Woods & Jaden Smith met when they were kids and became fast friends

Jaden referred to her as one of the first people he’s ever met. In fact, Woods reposted a tribute from Jaden on her Instagram page, which stated:

“Jordyn Is One Of The First People I Ever Met, We’ve Been Friends Since A Few Days After I Was Born And Always Will Be||| Lexington Lives Through The Spirit Of Sherman Way. Remember This,” Woods’ post reads.

Yes, the post confusingly seems to have been written by Jaden Smith, and not by Woods (hence her posting his picture with the Instagram quote), but a number of quotes, posts, and shows of support on their part, confirms their bond.

For instance, when attending a party for her clothing line, which Woods launched with BooHoo, Woods reportedly commented on the attendance of Jaden and Kylie Jenner, saying: “A couple of my friends I’ve known since I was an infant and others I met as a teenager, but we’re more of a family now,” in reference to the young Smith and Jenner. “I don’t really consider them ‘friends’ anymore because they’re like family.”

On top of it, Jenner has made clear that she met Woods through Jaden’s introduction, according to People magazine. In the summer of 2018, Jenner explained in a YouTube video: “We met through a mutual friend.”

Jenner also touched on the Jordyn Woods-Jaden Smith connection. “She’s known Jaden like her whole life,” Jenner said. “I met him in middle school and they were best friends, they still are.”

2. Jordyn Woods refers to Will Smith as “Uncle Willy”

Back in the 1990s, Woods’ father worked with Will Smith on the set of Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, as reports show. Wood’s father, who is now deceased, was a sound engineer on the set and formed a close relationship with Will Smith.

In addition to that relationship, Woods’ mom has been billed an L.A. socialite, and acts as Woods’ manager. Working closely with her mother, Woods secures deals like the U.K. clothing line partnership with BooHoo, the makeup line partnership with Kylie Jenner, and her modeling career, which has seen her recognized as a model, though she’s made it clear in reports that she wants to be a considered a model (period), not a “plus-sized model,” as she was formerly called.

Woods’ mom has remained close family friends with the entire Smith family, and Woods has praised Will Smith for “greatly impacting” her life. “Happy Birthday to a man who has greatly impacted my life,” Woods wrote in a birthday post directed towards Smith. “Love you uncle willy.”

There’s Woods’ mom meeting up with Will Smith’s son Trey–with the hashtag, #family! The group had been catching up at an event for Jaden’s animated Netflix series, Neo Yokio, in December of last year.

3. Jordyn Woods & the Smiths have openly shared their birthday wishes & support for each other (and the Kardashians) on Instagram

When Jaden Smith turned 20, his dad, Will, shared a rather loving and adorable image of both Jaden and Woods. Jaden had turned the big 2-0 on July 8 of last year, and his dad had this adorable image to share:

Will Smith wrote:

“Happy Bday, Jaden. 20 Years Old ~ WHOA!

And Wait… I don’t know what the big deal was when you wore a White Batman Suit to Prom?

You have ALWAYS worn superhero suits on your dates!”

The heartwarming nature of the post came from the fact it had been addressed to Jaden, but had included a coy reference to Woods in the process! In the image on Instagram, Jaden can be seen smiling with his play date, Woods.

The reference to Jaden’s “superhero suits on dates” came from the fact that Jaden had worn a white superhero costume to Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s wedding, back in 2015 (a wedding Woods also reportedly attended, by the way).

4. Jada Pinkett-Smith shows support for both the Woods family and the Kardashian-Jenner family

“This collab gives me all kinds of fuzzy feels,” writes Pinkett-Smith in a September 2018 post about Woods and Kylie Jenner. “So proud of you @jordynwoods and @kyliejenner you are such a gangsta friend. Their makeup collab is out now.”

The post could not be a more definitive declaration of the love Pinkett-Smith has for both sides of her “extended family.” The union of Kylie Jenner and Woods appears all the more cemented in stone with this declaration, so the heart-to-heart on March 1, with Woods, about the Jenners, is made all the more curious and riveting.

Pinkett-Smith has also directly supported Kris Jenner here:



“Sometimes the Thunder Cats gotta show these kittens how it’s done! @krisjenner @kriscosmetics,” Pinkett-Smith writes in a post showing that the “mama bears” in her and the Mama Jenner have some tutelage to give “their” brood.



Pinkett-Smith has also supported Kylie Jenner here:

This close-knit nature of the Smith-Kardashian-Jenner-Woods bond puts Pinkett-Smith in a very interesting middlewoman position as she hosts Woods on her show, following the alleged Woods-Thompson scandal, which was initially reported as hurtful to Khloe Kardashian.

5. Jordyn Woods moved to Calabas, where the Smiths and the Kardashians have homes, when she was just a child.

Woods has been modeling since she was a child, and long moved to Calabasas when she was very young, according to reports. Keeping up with the trio family theme of the Kardiashian-Jenners, Smiths, and Woods, all three families have resided and/or had homes in the Calabasas area, for ages. Architectural Digest covers.

Ultimately, it appears that because of cheating scandal rumors involving Woods and Kylie Jenner’s sister’s (Khloe Kardashian’s) man, Woods may just have to find her way back to her mom’s original home in Calabasas, rather than staying with Kylie Jenner, as reports have said. Woods had been living with Kylie Jenner, as seen on the popular Keeping Up With the Kardashians series, and now sources report to outlets that Woods may be moving out, if she has not already moved out, of the young Jenner’s home.

All’s well that ends in well in Calabasas, maybe? Revelations from Woods’ interview with “Aunt” Jada Pinkett-Smith might be more foretelling of Woods’ future with the families involved, from the Smiths to the Kardashian-Jenners. Stay tuned.