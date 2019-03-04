Kaitlin Castilleja: Girl Stabbed to Death Over Social Media Feud

Kaitlin Castilleja is a Texas teen stabbed to death Friday. Her family says the attack stemmed from a social media feud between Kaitlin and another girl over an ex-boyfriend, The San Antonio Express-News reported.

Castilleja, 18, was stabbed to death Friday by a 16-year-old student at her school, police say.

The 16-year-old, whose name has been withheld, was charged with murder and is being held in a juvenile detention center.

The teen is also accused of stabbing 18-year-old Texas State University student Vivian Foster, who survived her injuries.

Kaitlin’s aunt told the Express-News that Kaitlin and the 16-year-old had been feuding on social media after Kaitlin’s ex-boyfriend starting dating the younger girl before reuniting with Kaitlin.

Her aunt said that Kaitlin appears to have went to the younger girl’s home to fight her but was “set up” by multiple people. Police have not charged anyone else in the attack.

Kaitlin Castilleja Was Killed in Love Triangle Turned Violent, Aunt Says

Both Kaitlin and the teen suspect attended Madison High School, though Kaitlin and Vivian Foster had since graduated.

Kaitlin’s aunt Maria Fernandez told the Express-News that her niece was killed over a social media feud that had been brewing for weeks.

“All this stems from an ex-boyfriend,” Fernandez said.

According to the aunt, Kaitlin’s ex-boyfriend began to date the suspect before going back to Kaitlin. The two had been taunting each other on social media for weeks, she said.

On Friday, Kaitlin and Foster went to the suspect’s home at around 1 am.

After the attack, the 16-year-old called police to “report she had been assaulted in her driveway when she arrived home from work” and that the two victims had threatened her on social media “stating they wanted to fight her,” police said.

The two injured girls were taken to a hospital where officers were told they had been “stabbed after ‘jumping’ a girl at her house,” police said.

Kaitlin was pronounced dead at 2 am.

Fernandez alleged that multiple people were involved in the deadly attack, though police have not confirmed the claim.

“They lured my niece to go over, they set her up, she had no chance,” Fernandez said.

Kaitlin was an employee at the North East Independent School District’s Kids’ Involvement Network, an after-school program for kids in elementary and middle schools.

She was attending Northwest Vista College and studying to become a nurse.

16-Year-Old Suspect Charged With Murdering Kaitlin Castilleja

The 16-year-old suspect, whose name is being withheld, was charged with murder and is being held at a juvenile detention facility.

The Express-News reported that the girl’s social media account shows her taunting others and retweeting a video of herself fighting in school.

Kaitlin’s social media accounts also show a “number of aggressive posts on social media, including ones in which she boasts of engaging in physical fights,” The Express-News reported.

According to the report, the suspect and Kaitlin were on the junior varsity cross-country team during the 2017-18 school year.

“There’s so many factors that have contributed to this, and at the end of the day, whether it was wrong, in all aspects my niece had no intentions of hurting anyone,” Fernandez told the Express-News.

