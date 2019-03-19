Karen Uhlenbeck: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Karen Keskulla Uhlenbeck, a world-renowned mathematician and professor emeritus at the University of Texas at Austin, has been awarded 2019’s Abel Prize.

The Abel Prize is a mathematics prize modeled after the Nobel Peace Prize, and this is the first time the prize has gone to a woman.

The Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters said in a statement it is awarding the prize to Uhlenbeck “for her pioneering achievements in geometric partial differential equations, gauge theory and integrable systems, and for the fundamental impact of her work on analysis, geometry and mathematical physics.”

The King of Norway will present Uhlenbeck, 76, with the prize at a ceremony in Oslo on May 21.

1. Uhlenbeck is Most Known For Her Work With Partial Differential Equations

Her work has been described as some of the most important in 20th-century mathematics, constituting revolutionary advances in geometry.

“One of Dr. Uhlenbeck’s advances in essence described the complex shapes of soap films not in a bubble bath but in abstract, high-dimensional curved spaces. In later work, she helped put a rigorous mathematical underpinning to techniques widely used by physicists in quantum field theory to describe fundamental interactions between particles and forces,” writes the New York Times.

Uhlenbeck received a MacArthur Fellowship (sometimes referred to as a “genius award”) in 1983. In 1986 she was elected to the National Academy of Sciences, and in 2000 she was awarded the National Medal of Science. In 2007 she received the Steele Prize for a Seminal Contribution to Research from the American Mathematical Society.

She arrived at UT Austin in 1987 and was there until she retired in 2014, during which she held the Sid W. Richardson Foundation Regents Chair in Mathematics.

Today, Uhlenbeck is Visiting Senior Research Scholar at Princeton University as well as Visiting Associate at the Institute for Advanced Study (IAS). She is one of the founders of the Park City Mathematics Institute (PCMI) at IAS, which aims to train young researchers and promote mutual understanding of the interests and challenges in mathematics.

She is also the co-founder of the Institute’s Women and Mathematics program (WAM), created in 1993 to recruit and empower women in mathematics research.

2. Uhlenbeck At First Wanted To Become A Scientist Before Being Drawn To Mathematics During College

Uhlenbeck wanted to be a scientist when she was a young girl, but she became drawn to mathematics when she had started her degree at the University of Michigan, according to BBC.

Uhlenbeck was born on August 24, 1942, in Cleveland, Ohio.

Her father, Arnold Keskulla, was an engineer, and her mother, Carolyn Windeler Keskulla, an artist and school teacher. She grew up in the country, the eldest of four children.

According to her IAS bio, “she developed a lifelong love of the outdoors, read incessantly, and dreamed of becoming a research scientist. Planning to major in physics, she enrolled at the University of Michigan, where she discovered the intellectual challenge of pure mathematics, guiding her future academic path.”

She wrote in a personal profile for UT Austin:

I can’t say that I was really interested in mathematics as a child or adolescent because one doesn’t really understand what mathematics is until at least halfway through college when one takes abstract math courses and learns about proofs. As a child I read a lot, and I read everything. I’d go to the library and then stay up all night reading. I used to read under the desk in school. My whole family were and still are avid readers; we lived in the country so there wasn’t a whole lot to do. I was particularly interested in reading about science. I was about twelve years old when my father began bringing home Fred Hoyle’s books on astrophysics. I found them very interesting. I also remember a little paperback book called “One, Two, Three, (and, in?) Infinity” by George Gamow, and I remember the excitement of understanding this very sophisticated argument that there were two different kinds of infinities. I read all of the books on science in the library and was frustrated when there was nothing left to read.

3. Uhlenbeck Struggled to Find a Full-Time Job Because She Was A Woman Married to a Well-Known Biophysicist

After graduating from the University of Michigan with an undergraduate degree in mathematics in 1964, Uhlenbeck continued her studies at the Courant Institute in New York.

It was there she met and married her eventual husband, biophysicist Olke C. Uhlenbeck, in 1965. When her husband went to Harvard, she moved with him and restarted her studies at Brandeis University, where she earned an M.A. (1966) and Ph.D. (1968) under the supervision of Richard Palais.

After receiving her Ph.D. in 1968, she followed Uhlenbeck to the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and then Berkeley, where she worked as a non-tenure track lecturer because the schools were more interested in her husband.

She wrote about the struggle to find a permanent position.:

I was told, when looking for jobs after my year at MIT and two years at Berkeley, that people did not hire women, that women were supposed to go home and have babies. So the places interested in my husband – MIT, Stanford, and Princeton – were not interested in hiring me. I remember that I was told that there were nepotism rules and that they could not hire me for this reason, although when I called them on this issue years later they did not remember saying these things … I ended up at the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana because they hired me, and my husband came along. In retrospect I realized how remarkably generous he was because he could have been at MIT, Stanford, or Princeton. I hated Champaign-Urbana – I felt out of place mathematically and socially, and it was ugly, bourgeois and flat.

In 1971, Uhlenbeck was offered an assistant professorship at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign. This time her husband moved with her. However, the marriage ended a few years later, at which time Uhlenbeck joined the faculty at the University of Illinois-Chicago.

It was after her time in at these Illinois schools that her career really took off.

“They told me that no one hired women, because women should be at home and have babies,” she later wrote in a book in 1997.

4. Praise Is Pouring In From Everywhere for Uhlenbeck’s Latest Achievement

“Uhlenbeck’s research has led to revolutionary advances at the intersection of mathematics and physics,” Paul Goldbart, dean of the University of Texas’ College of Natural Sciences said in a press release. “Her pioneering insights have applications across a range of fascinating subjects, from string theory, which may help explain the nature of reality, to the geometry of space-time.”

Hans Munthe-Kaas, Chair of the Abel Committee, said that Uhlenbeck “receives the Abel Prize 2019 for her fundamental work in geometric analysis and gauge theory, which has dramatically changed the mathematical landscape. Her theories have revolutionized our understanding of minimal surfaces, such as those formed by soap bubbles, and more general minimization problems in higher dimensions.”

Uhlenbeck has been a role model in her field, according to Professor Jim Al-Khalili, a physicist at Surrey University and broadcaster.

“Young mathematicians not only know of her work, but they also know how hard she has worked to try and promote maths and encourage young women to get into the field,” he told BBC News.

IAS Director and Leon Levy Professor Robbert Dijkgraaf said: “A leading mathematician of our time and a member of the IAS community since 1979, Karen has played a leading role in advancing mathematics research, championing diversity, and inspiring the next generation of women to become leaders in the field.”

5. The Winner Of The Prize Gets Roughly $700,000

The Abel Prize recognizes “contributions to the field of mathematics that are of extraordinary depth and influence. It is presented annually in Oslo by His Majesty King Harald V, and is administered by the Norwegian Academy of Science and Letters on behalf of the Norwegian Ministry of Education and Research.”

The recipient receives cash award of 6 million Norwegian kroner (about $700,000). The first prize was awarded in 2003.

The choice of laureate is based on the recommendations of the Abel Committee, which is composed of five internationally recognized mathematicians.

The award is named after Niels Henrik Abel (1802–1829), who was a Norwegian mathematician known for his significant contributions to a variety of mathematical fields.