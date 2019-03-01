Katherine Helmond Dead: How Did the Actress Die?

Katherine Helmond is dead, according to a report by The Hollywood Reporter. She died on February 23 due to complications with Alzheimer’s disease, according to the publication.

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Helmond is survived by her husband, David Christian; the two were married for 57 years. A memorial will be planned for friends and family in the coming days, the publication announced, but it’s not clear if this will be public or private.

Here’s what you need to know:

Helmond Is Best Known For Her Role as Jessica Tate on Soap

Katherine Helmond, the Tony-winning actress, died February 23 at age 89 https://t.co/cdAYOvGsJF pic.twitter.com/1wENz2MsBt — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) March 1, 2019

According to Deadline, Helmond is best known for her role as Jessica Tate in Soap. That series ran from 1977-81, and during that period Helmond received four Emmy nominations for Best Actress.

Helmond also appeared opposite Tony Danza in Who’s the Boss? as Mona Robinson, from 1984-92. She earned two Emmy nominations for this role, both in the Supporting Actress category. She also received an Emmy nod for her work in Everybody Loves Raymond in 2002.

In a 2008 interview with the Archive of American Television, Helmond explained the unusual reason why she ended up working in comedy for much of her career: she spent the early years in her career playing the role of beaten and battered women.

She said, “I was married to drunks, I got knocked around and battered and beaten and taken advantage of. That’s one of the reasons I got switched to comedic roles. My agent said, ‘I just can’t bear to see you knocked around on television any more. … We’re going to try for a sitcom.’”

Helmond Won a Tony Award for Her Role in the Broadway Show, The Great God Brown

Helmond appeared in four broadway shows during her lifetime, and earned a Best Supporting or Featured Actress Tony Award for her role as Margaret in the revival of The Great God Brown, per Deadline.

Helmond also won a Drama Critics Award for her role in the Pulitzer Prize-winning play, The House of Blue Leaves, in the early 1960’s.

To the Archive of American Television, Helmond gave some advice to aspiring actors. She said, “I think the advice that I would give to somebody trying to start is that you have to take every job that comes along, and that you look on every job not as, “Am I the star? Am I going to get a hand to be the best movie actor in the world? Am I going to make millions of dollars?’ I think you have to put that aside…and take every job you can get, and you just go from one to the next to the next, and do the best work in it you can, no matter how small it is.”

Helmond said, “If it is three lines, do those three lines as well as you can.”

Helmond also advised that young actors should try to learn whatever they can from every part. “[Learn] how to be a part of it,” she said. “You do each scene, each line, as well as you can, and you keep looking for the next role, and grow. You will grow automatically as an actor if you do the best work you can, and take each part as the best one you’re ever going to get.”