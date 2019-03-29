Kimora Lee Simmons Celebrates Daughter Aoki’s Harvard Acceptance, Takes Jab at Lori Loughlin

Kimora Lee Simmons celebrated her daughter Aoki’s acceptance into Harvard on Instagram while also taking a dig at Lori Loughlin and the ongoing college admissions scandal on Thursday.

The fashion designer shared the big news on Instagram, praising her daughter for working hard and getting into the Ivy League school without any help or outside influence.

“She’s on her way to #Harvard!! We are sooo super proud of YOU!! Such hard work and only 16,” Kimora added. “You did it! It took years of super dedication and lots of tears! But HERE YOU ARE!!! GO GIRL!!! Enjoy the journey! We are excited to see the great things you will do! Sorry I’m one of those SUPERLOUD MAMAS! She also got into Dartmouth, Vassar, Barnard etc!”

Her post took a jab at fashion designer Lori Loughlin and her husband Mossimo Giannulli, who were recently accused of paying $500,000 to ensure that their two daughters would get accepted into the University of Southern California as crew team recruits, despite never having actually participated in the sport. Loughlin and Giannulli were both indicted in the case and released on a $1 million bond earlier this month, according to Fox News. More than 50 people, including 30 parents and nine coaches, were involved in the scandal, Fox News reports.

“I’m still crying and beaming … but I’m so excited that Aoki got into Harvard. This has been a ride for me … Quite honestly, she really did it on her own merit, and we’re really so proud because Aoki really can’t row or anything like that. There was really no hope for us in that area,” Simmons exclaimed in her Instagram Story, alluding to Loughlin’s role in the admissions scam. In the background, Aoki jumps in saying, “I can’t row!”

Aoki posted her own video on the Instagram to thank all of her friends and family who supported her along the way, writing “I’m only 16 and I’m going to Harvard baby! Insert emotional crying face.”

Aoki’s father Russell Simmons also shared the news on his Instagram page, writing “So blessed @aokileesimmons made it into HARVARD and Kimora, Myself or Tim didn’t have to pull any strings or pay anyone to get her in, she made it on her own academic merit.”

He continued: “Aoki lee you are [a] source of pride and inspiration to me, your family and the whole world at large as you know… and should always remember. We love you unconditionally whether you have ‘success or failure’ in the world… you will ALWAYS be very successful in the most important category… because you are [a] compassionate, loving spirit who will always have God your family and your extended families love.”