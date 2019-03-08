Cindy Yang: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Li Yang is a businesswoman and entrepreneur originally from China. Yang, who often goes by the name “Cindy,” founded a chain of day spas in Florida known as the Tokyo Day Spas. One of those spas was the Orchids of Asia Day Spa, where Patriots owner Robert Kraft allegedly solicited prostitution. Yang sold the spa years ago, and she has not been charged in connection with Kraft’s arrest. But recently, Yang’s ties to President Trump have raised questions. Here’s what you need to know about Cindy Yang:

1. She Watched the Super Bowl with Trump at his West Palm Beach Country Club

Cindy Yang was a guest at President Trump’s annual Super Bowl watch party in 2019. The entrepreneur snapped a selfie of herself with the president at his West Palm Beach Country Club watching the Patriots beat the Rams on February 3. Just a few weeks later, authorities charged Patriots owner Robert Kraft with soliciting prostitution at the Orchids of Asia Day Spa, which Yang had founded years earlier. Yang is no longer the spa’s owner and has not been charged with any crime. In 2013, Yang sold the spa to Hua Zhang, who has been charged with racketeering and running a house of prostitution. She pleaded not guilty.

The Miami Herald reports that even before the spa changed hands, online reviews suggest that prostitution was already taking place there. The Herald notes that the spa’s name has changed, but the decor is exactly the same; the Herald also quotes from a review which said, in 2013, “Used to be known as Tokyo Day Spa and Massage — most of the same girls still work there,” a Yelp reviewer wrote of Orchids of Asia in 2013.

On February 3, Yang posted not only a selfie of herself with the president, but also a series of photos from the Superbowl party. Yang’s Facebook page also features a signed photograph of herself side-by-side with President Trump.

2. Her Husband, Zubin Gong, Still Manages the First Spa She Founded

The first spa that Yang founded is still being managed by her husband, Zubin Gong. Gong’s Facebook page still features a photo of the Tokyo nail Spa as its cover photo, and in fact that’s the one and only photograph on the page.

3. Yang & Her Family Have Contributed Tens of Thousands to Trump’s Campaign

The Miami Herald reports that since 2017, Yang and her “close relatives” have contributed more than $42,000 to a PAC called Trump Victory. The Herald reports that in the same time period, they’ve contributed more than $16,000 to the president’s campaign. Yang has been a guest at Mar a Lago and attended the president’s Super Bowl party in 2019. She has been photographed with President Trump and with two of his sons, Donald Jr and Eric.

4. She’s Been Photographed with Eric Trump & Donald Trump Jr at Mar a Lago

On February 8, Yang put up photos and video from an event at Mar a Lago, including a shot of herself with Eric Trump. She wrote, “At Mar-a-Lago with Eric & Lara Trump and all friends, great event and dance.” In December 2018, Yang was at Mar a Lago for the TPUSA gala. Afterwards, she put up photos of herself with Donald Trump Jr, writing, “about 600 of our like-minded friends at Mar a Lago latnight for the TPUSA gala.Donald Trump Jr.”

5. Yang Is a Member of the National Committee of Asian American Republicans

Yang is a prominent member of the Palm Beach chapter of the National Committee of Asian American Republicans. As such, she helps to organize events for her fellow members to meet Republican candidates in Palm Beach; you can see photos of Yang at a 2017 event here.