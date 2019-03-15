Where Are Madeleine McCann’s Parents Today?

Madeleine McCann’s parents, Kate and Gerry McCann, have been searching for her since the moment she went missing in May 2007.

These days, Kate and her husband Gerry still dedicate a good amount of time in the search for their daughter. Both Kate and Gerry work as physicians living in Rothley, Leicestershire, with their two kids.

Here’s what you need to know:

They’ve Chosen Not to Be a Part of the Netflix Documentary & Released a Statement About Their Decision

On Friday, March 15, Netflix released a documentary about the disappearance of Madeleine McCann. The 8-part series provides a “detailed look” at the child’s disappearance and aims to provide additional information and perhaps some updates on the unsolved case.

Kate and Gerry McCann were approached by producers and asked if they wanted to be a part of the documentary, but they declined. The couple released a joint statement about their decision and posted it on their website.

“We are aware that Netflix [is] planning to screen a documentary in March 2019 about Madeleine’s disappearance. The production company told us that they were making the documentary and asked us to participate. We did not see and still do not see how this program will help the search for Madeleine and, particularly given there is an active police investigation, could potentially hinder it. Consequently, our views and preferences are not reflected in the program. We will not be making any further statements or giving interviews regarding this program,” the statement reads.

They Have Continued Looking for Madeleine & Believe She Is Still Alive

Although it’s been more than a decade since Madeleine’s disappearance, her parents still believe that she’s alive.

The McCann’s started Madeleine’s Fund and also set up a website to continue to receive tips and any other information about their little girl. They post to the website fairly infrequently.

“It gets harder to know what to say or write as each anniversary of Madeleine’s abduction approaches then passes. Life is full and busy which helps but Madeleine is still missing and she is still dearly missed. Information continues to come in (incredible as it may seem after so long, although we are grateful for that) and work goes on. Perseverance and hope remain,” the couple wrote in a blog post last Christmas.

In addition, Kate released a book about Madeleine’s disappearance Madeleine: Our Daughter’s Disappearance and the Continuing Search For Her was published in 2011.

They Previously Denied Having any Involvement in Their Daughter’s Disappearance

It didn’t take long for people to become suspicious of Kate and Gerry, including the authorities. Some people believed that the couple tried to cover up some sort of accident and others suggested that the two intentionally hurt Madeleine — perhaps by poisoning her.

Kate and Gerry were both named as suspects in the disappearance of their daughter a few months later. Kate was named first, accused of poisoning her daughter. Gerry quickly came to his wife’s defense.

“The suggestion that Kate is involved in Madeleine’s disappearance is ludicrous. Anyone who knows anything about 3 May knows that Kate is completely innocent,” he said.

A short while later, Gerry joined Kate as a suspect.

“[Madeleine] died in the apartment as a result of a tragic accident and the parents simulated an abduction after failing to care of their children. These were the conclusions of a police report signed by me on September 10, 2007,” Tavares de Almeida, former chief inspector at Portimao police station, said in court, according to the Telegraph.

About a year later, Portugal’s attorney general archived the case. Since there wasn’t enough evidence to prove that something happened beyond an abduction, Kate and Gerry were no longer considered suspects.

