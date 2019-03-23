Marc Gomez Accused of Kicking Woman in Subway Attack

Marc Gomez has been named as the suspect after a 78-year-old woman was repeatedly in the face in a New York City subway video that went viral. The New York Police Department had earlier said in a press release the incident occurred on March 10 shortly after 3 a.m. on a northbound 2 train as it pulled into the 238th Street/Nereid Avenue station in the Wakefield neighborhood of The Bronx. The suspect had previously been described as a black man, approximately 40 years old, 6 feet tall, 180 poounds with a black goatee. In the video, the suspect can be seen wearing a long black and white checkered scarf, black jacket, black pants, black knit cap and metal framed glasses.

Gomez Is a Resident of Yonkers & Is Known to Frequent The Bronx & Lower Manhattan

NYPD: detectives walk out Marc Gomez, 36, after he’s charged with assaulted for attacking an elderly woman on a #2 train in the Bronx two weeks ago, A community tip led to his arrest this morning @ABC7NY The story at 6 PM pic.twitter.com/547G29lCdO — Naveen Dhaliwal (@NaveenDhaliwal) March 23, 2019

ABC New York’s Naveen Dhaliwal reports that Gomez, a resident of Yonkers, was taken into custody thanks to a tip from someone in the community. He faces charges of felony second-degree assault.

The NYPD had earlier said in a press release that Gomez “frequents areas in the confines of the 47th precinct,” which is located in the Morris Park neighborhood of The Bronx. The New York Times reports that Gomez was arrested in Lower Manhattan, another area he was known to frequent.

Upon Exiting the Train, Gomez Told the Cameraman, World Star That

Upon exiting the train, the suspect turned to the camera and said, “World Star that, my n****a.” A reference to the viral video side that regularly shows clips of people fighting in public. As he says that, the victim and be seen holding her head in the background. The New York Daily News reports that the woman got off the train at the next station after paramedics were called. The woman suffered cuts and swelling on her head. The Daily News report referred to the woman as being “homeless.”

The Victim ‘Is Getting the Care, Advocacy & Support Needed’

Gomez’s arrest was announced in a tweet from New York Police Department Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea. Shea said, “The subject wanted for the brutal subway attack of an elderly woman IS IN CUSTODY. The victim was treated & released from the hospital & is getting the care, advocacy & support needed. Thank you to the worldwide community for the tremendous assistance.”

Many Have Questioned Those Who Recorded the Clip Rather Than Intervene

The video shows a man repeatedly kicking the woman in the head as she attempts to use her arms to block his blows. The video was initially uploaded to Twitter by user @BKLYNRELL1. He wrote in the tweet, “He’s crazy that’s somebody grandmother. Rt and find this a******.” That video was retweeted 43,000 times and received 14,000 comments. In subsequent tweets, @BKLYNRELL1 said that he did not record the video but that it was his version of the clip that went viral.

READ NEXT: Maryland Democrat Uses The N- Word During Conversation With Colleagues: Report