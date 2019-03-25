Mark Geragos & Michael Avenatti: 5 Fast Facts to Know

Mark Geragos is a celebrity attorney known for his representation of Jussie Smollett, Chris Brown, and Colin Kaepernick, among other high profile clients. He has been identified by The Wall Street Journal as the alleged co-conspirator in the case against Michael Avenatti.

Avenatti was indicted on Monday, for charges of wire and bank fraud in relation to an alleged extortion attempt against Nike. The Wall Street Journal is now reporting that CC-1, who is named throughout Avenatti’s indictment papers, is Geragos. Geragos has not yet been charged in relation to the alleged extortion scheme.

The news comes after Avenatti tweeted out on March 25 that he intended to “disclose a major high school/college basketball scandal perpetrated by @ Nike,” per a tweet. Avenatti wrote in full,

Tmrw at 11 am ET, we will be holding a press conference to disclose a major high school/college basketball scandal perpetrated by @ Nike that we have uncovered. This criminal conduct reaches the highest levels of Nike and involves some of the biggest names in college basketball.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. READ: Full Document Detailing Avenatti’s Work With ‘CC-1’

There are two complaints against Avenatti: a New York federal criminal complaint, and a Los Angeles federal criminal complaint, on Monday. The Los Angeles complaint alleges that he was embezzling client money “in order to pay his own expenses and debts,” and the New York federal complaint is the one related to Nike, in which Avenatti is accused of trying to extort upwards of $25 million from the sports company.

The complaint related to Nike (which is seen above) is the one that includes Geragos, per The Wall Street Journal.

“CC-1” is mentioned throughout the federal documents, as seen below:

Um, the California celebrity lawyer described as CC-1, looks very familiar….. pic.twitter.com/mh9IvAh6XX — bmaz (@bmaz) March 25, 2019

The Wall Street Journal cited the validity of this information via two anonymous sources, and explains in part,

According to the complaint filed in New York, Mr. Avenatti and Mr. Geragos, the alleged co-conspirator, met with lawyers for Nike in New York on March 19 and threatened to release damaging information unless the company agreed to pay the two lawyers millions of dollars and another $1.5 million to the client Avenatti claimed to represent.

Geragos has not made a public statement in response to the charges brought against Avenatti, nor about the connection made between his name and Avenatti’s apparent scheme

2. Geragos Formerly Represented Colin Kaepernick, a Prominent Nike Endorser

Geragos has previously represented a number of high profile clients, including Colin Kaepernick, a huge Nike endorser who filed a collusion case against the NFL. In February, Geragos’ law office, Geragos & Geragos, announced that Kaepernick had reached a resolution in private on the case.

The statement read in part, via 247 Sports,

“For the past several months, counsel for Mr. Kaepernick and Mr. Reid have engaged in an ongoing dialogue with representatives of the NFL. As a result of those discussions, the parties have decided to resolve the pending grievances. The resolution of this matter is subject to a confidentiality agreement so there will be no further comment by any party.”

3. Geragos Is a Lawyer at Geragos & Geragos, Based in Los Angeles

Geragos works at the Los Angeles-based law firm Geragos & Geragos. His bio reads in part,

Geragos is the only lawyer besides Johnnie Cochran ever named ‘Lawyer of the Year’ in both Criminal and Civil arenas. California Law Business Magazine named Geragos ‘One of the 100 Most Influential Attorneys in California’ three years in a row, and Geragos has repeatedly been voted by his peers as one of Los Angeles’ SuperLawyers. His $59 million jury verdict in a trade secrets case against pharmaceutical giant Pfizer Corporation was voted both ‘Top Ten Verdicts in 2008 in California’ by the Daily Journal, as well as ‘Top Fifty Verdicts in the United States’ by the National Law Journal. Mark Geragos has represented some of the most prominent figures in the world. His client list has included former Congressman Gary Condit, former first brother Roger Clinton, Academy Award-nominated actress Winona Ryder, pop star Michael Jackson, Nicole Ritchie, singer Chris Brown, hip hop stars Nathaniel “Nate Dogg” Hale and Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs (aka Puff Daddy), international arms dealer Sarkis Soghanalian, and the Sarkisyan family, whose seventeen-year-old daughter died when Cigna Corporation refused to authorize a liver transplant. For the last several years, Geragos has represented Barry Bonds’ personal trainer, Greg Anderson, in his matter relating to the Federal Investigation into steroid use in Professional Sports.

Geragos’ bio further reveals a litany of information about the famous lawyer: he grew up in Los Angeles, attended Haverford College in Pennsylvania for his undergraduate years, then went to Loyola Law School for his graduate degree.

4. Geragos Frequently Appears as a Legal Analyst on News Networks & Talk Shows

In addition to his work in the court room, Geragos often appears on news networks like Fox and CNN, not just to defend his clients but to provide legal insight into other cases.

In his bio, Geragos includes a quote which reads, “People have this idea that I only play a lawyer on TV, but I’m in court every day. Most of the time there are no cameras. The only audience I need is the jury.”

Geragos has made appearances on the following networks and shows, per his bio: The Today Show, Good Morning America, Dateline NBC, Larry King Live, Greta Van Susteren’s On the Record, 60 Minutes, 48 Hours, and more.

5. Amid Confusion on Twitter: Geragos Has NOT Been Officially Charged With Anything in Relation to the Avenatti Indictment

*Mueller concludes no collusion, deflating CNN's beloved theory

*Frequent CNN guest Michael Avenatti, is hit with serious charges

*Avenatti's alleged co-conspirator is CNN legal analyst Mark Geragos Folks, we've gotta shut CNN down until we figure out what the hell is goin on — Scott Greer (@ScottMGreer) March 25, 2019

Despite several inaccurate statements circulating on Twitter following the news of Geragos’ alleged involvement with the apparent Nike scheme, it’s important to clarify that Geragos has not been personally charged with any crime in relation to the scheme.

Still, many have implied that Geragos has also been charged with wire and mail fraud, as is seen in the tweet above.