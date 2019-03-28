Mark Tice: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Mark Tice is the county commissioner of Chambers County, Texas. Tice made headlines this week after he posted a comment telling Judge Lina Hidalgo to “speak English” at a news conference about a chemical fire. Hidalgo is the first Latina and also the first woman to serve as county judge of Harris County, the county which includes Houston. She spoke in both English and Spanish at a news conference to alert people to the possible dangers caused by a massive chemical fire. You can watch Hidalgo speaking at the news conference here.

After Hidalgo spoke, Mark Tice posted a comment on the Facebook page where her speech had been broadcast. Tice wrote, “She is a joke. English please, this is not Mexico.”

Here’s what you need to know about Mark Tice:

1. Tice Asked Why Hidalgo Didn’t ‘Go Ahead & Speak Some Arabic’ at the Press Conference Too

After Tice’s explosive comments about Hidalgo, he spoke to the Houston Chronicle and explained his point of view further. Tice told the Chronicle that he wasn’t a racist and that his Facebook comment had nothing to do with race; he said that many o the Hispanics in his district agreed with him about the importance of speaking English.

“It’s real simple,” he said at one point during the interview. “This is the United States. Speak English.”

Tice questioned why Hidalgo felt the need to translate at all during the press conference. “If you come to this country, learn the language or get an interpreter,” he said. He also asked why updates weren’t being delivered in other widely-used languages, like Arabic. “You got 300,000 Muslims [in the Houston area], so lets go ahead and speak some Arabic,” he said.

2. He Eventually Apologized to Hidalgo for What He Called His ‘Transgression’ & Said He’d Been ‘Emotional’ About the Fire

Later, Tice issued an apology on his Facebook page, saying that he had been “emotional” about the fire and that he had misunderstood the situation. He wrote:

“From my understanding, there were reporters asking questions in Spanish and Judge Hildalgo responded to those questions in Spanish, with no translation given. If that is not the case, then I sincerely apologize. Like many citizens concerned about the ITC fires, I was very emotional about the effect it was having on everyone. I apologize to Judge Hidalgo, the citizens of my County, and most importantly the entire Hispanic community for hastily acting out with transgression on social media. I recognize how my response could have been interpreted in a derogatory manner and for that I am sorry. I immediately regretted my choice of words. I’m not proud of my behavior, that is not the example I wish to lead by. I can only hope, in time, that my actions can be forgiven.”

3. Tice Said He Grew Up in a ‘Very Diverse Community’ & Said He Is ‘Deeply Rooted’ Within the Hispanic Community

Tice posted an apology on his Facebook page after receiving backlash for his comments about Hidalgo. Tice said that he wanted to “sincerely apologize” not only to Hidalgo, but to “the entire Hispanic community” for what he called his “transgression on social media.” The commissioner said that he had acted out of character and was not proud of his behavior; he asked for forgiveness.

Tice added that he had grown up in Galena Park, in what he called a “very diverse community,” and he stressed that he believes in the value of diversity and in not judging anybody. He wrote:

“Having grown up in Galena Park, Texas— a place that is and has always been a very diverse community—I was raised with the ideology that you do not judge anyone by their ethnicity, gender, or sexual orientation. Those values mean everything to me. It breaks my heart that I may have said anything that would lead anyone to believe otherwise. Those who know me well, know how deeply rooted I am within the Hispanic community. My sentiments on this issue were grounded in the passion and love that I have for the City of Houston and the surrounding areas. Again, I am truly sorry for for creating this unnecessary situation.”

4. Tice Was Elected to County Commissioner in November 2018, After No Democrat Ran to Oppose Him

Tice, a Republican, narrowly won his party’s nomination to the Chambers County Commissioner post. He managed to edge out his Republican rival, Nathan Trahan, in a run-off back in May 2018. The primary win meant that Tice was guaranteed to win the seat as commissioner, since no Democrats ran for the spot.

5. Mark & His Wife Becky Have Two Sons

Mark and his wife, Becky, live in Barbers Hill with their two sons. Becky works as finance manager for Baker Hughes and has a degree in fashion merchandising. She sits on the board of trustees of the Barbers Hill independent school district.