Perry High School Students & MAGA Hats Suspension: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

A group of students from Perry High School say they are facing suspension because they wore MAGA hats and other pro-Trump gear. Meanwhile, the Perry High School principal is insisting that wasn’t the reason some students were disciplined. Here’s what we know so far.

1. The Students Wore MAGA Hats for ‘Party in the USA’ Day & Were Told to Remove Them

On Friday, Perry High School in Gilbert, Arizona had a spirit day called “Party in the USA.” A group of students wore MAGA hats and other pro-Trump gear, including a Trump flag, for the event, AZ Central reported. Heidi Jones, one of the moms, said that everything was fine until lunchtime, when administrators asked anyone wearing MAGA gear to remove it. She said the students all did what they were asked.

Jennifer Farris, another mother of a student involved, confirmed with AZ Centraal that assistant principals were asking students to remove pro-Trump gear. Farris wrote on Facebook:

Wow. Today was USA Day at Perry High School. A bunch of kids wore things that said Make America Great Again hats, shirts and brought banners. ALL those kids were asked to leave school property!!! When the kids said no and defended themselves saying they were allowed to wear things to support their PRESIDENT the kids were SUSPENDED for 10 DAYS!!! Channel 3 and 5 are on their way to do a story it but please help support these kids and spread this information .. we can’t let our kids be censured this way!!!

AZ Family noted that at least eight students ended up being brought to the office because of their MAGA clothing.

Here’s a video Jennifer Farris shared of her interaction with the principal about what happened:

Parents say students at Perry High School told to remove #MAGA gear, student suspended. https://t.co/5lgbTxZi32 pic.twitter.com/01fN4lZz91 — azcentral (@azcentral) March 2, 2019

2. One Student Said a Coach Made Him Do 1,000 Up-Downs for Wearing MAGA Clothing

Sophomore Morgan Dupuis told AZ Family that he was asked to remove his MAGA clothes by different teachers and faculty throughout the day. He said one teacher told him his clothing was “very disrespectful” and “if I see you with it again, you’ll get in trouble. I’ll write you up. I’ll tell your coach.” He said a coach made him do 1,000 up-downs for wearing his MAGA gear.

Jennifer Farris, another mom, told AZ Central that she came to the school when she found out her daughter was being asked to remove her MAGA gear. She said that as soon as she arrived and they realized she was there for her daughter, she was told to leave the school property and not come back.

Farris said she believes the backlash was because the faculty didn’t agree with the students’ beliefs and message. She wants a public apology.

3. The Students Were Sent to the Office for Taking Pictures After School. One Student Was Told She Was Part of a ‘Disruption’ & Was Suspended.

Heidi Jones told AZ Central that her daughter, Logan Jones, was suspended after school let out that Friday. The students were taking pictures in their gear after school, when they noticed a police resource officer was taking photos of them.

The resource officer asked Logan for her name, but she refused to answer any questions until her mom was with her. She was taken to the administrators’ office.

Tori Farris, a student who was also there at the time, told AZ Family that the police officer approached them while they were taking pictures and said: “We would like you to take off the merchandise and get off the campus.” When they asked “why” and started leaving the campus, he started taking photos and asked them to come the office.

Heidi Jones said that when she arrived, she was told that her daughter Logan had been suspended for 10 days. Heidi told AZ Central: “She came here today to support America, which is what your Spirit Day is all about. And now that she has refused to give her name, you’re suspending her after she’s complied with everything else?”

Logan Jones told AZ Family that she was let go for being “defiant” and not talking to the administration until her mother arrived.

Terry Locke, a spokesperson for the school, confirmed with AZ Central that one student was suspended but said it wasn’t about MAGA clothing.

4. The High School Principal Said the Students Were Disciplined for Causing Disruptions & Not Complying with Safety Requests, Not Because of Their MAGA Clothing

Dan Serrano, Perry High School’s principal, said in a written statement that students were not disciplined for expressing political viewpoints or wearing political attire, AZ Central shared. He said the political signs were causing a disruption and creating a safety concern at lunch on Friday. They complied when they were asked to put their gear away, but they brought it back out after school was over to take pictures.

Journalist Kim Powell said the principal’s message came in an email to parents. She wrote on Facebook, “In the letter, he says there was a disruption at lunch and it caused a safety concern. The students were asked to put the political signage away and they complied. However, at the end of the school day, they brought it out again and were asked to leave.”

PUMANATION please read below pic.twitter.com/W1ReKNxnf2 — PERRY HIGH SCHOOL (@PerryPumas07) March 2, 2019

Serrano said the students did not agree to leave the campus when asked, but the students say they immediately began to leave. He said they also refused to give him their names, and that’s why they were disciplined.

Tori Farris’ mother shared a video with AZ Central that showed Serrano telling her that carrying a flag around was disrespectful to the flag. But a spokesman said this was about the interactions the flag was causing, not the flag itself.

Rep. Kelly Townsend, who is the state representative for Arizona LD 16, saw the video and shared a transcript on Facebook. She wrote: “What gets lost in the heat of the argument is the fact that they were requiring her to leave the campus because they had a Trump flag and they thought it was against etiquette and disrespectful according to their own words. That is not a legitimate reason to make a child leave the campus school grounds.”

The transcript she shared shows Serrano saying it was disrespectful to carry the flag around. “Go read the etiquette. I have a kid in the arm.” The mom responded, “I have a kid in the military.” And he said, “OK, good. And you can leave… She’s not in trouble. She’s the one that called you because they took a picture of her because they wouldn’t leave…”

You can watch the video of their interaction below:

5. The School’s Handbook Does Not Say Students Can’t Wear Clothes with Political Messages

Mom of Perry High School student role me her daughter & friends were kicked out for wearing Make America Great shirts & carrying Trump flag for “Celebrate USA Day” at Gilbert school. Is this another case of #MAGA #Madness for supporting @realDonaldTrump? Story on FOX10News at 9pm pic.twitter.com/Uh2lNNCTc2 — Kari Lake Fox 10 (@KariLakeFox10) March 2, 2019

AZ Central noted that the school’s handbook does not say anything about not wearing clothing with a political message. It does say that officials can decide what is inappropriate. The handbook reads:

Students shall not wear clothing that display messages that are vulgar, offensive, obscene, or libelous; that demean others on the basis of race, color, religion, creed, national origin, gender, sexual orientation, or disability; that promote alcohol or drug use or violence; or that are otherwise contrary to the school’s educational mission. The school administration retains the final discretion to determine that the garment or accessory meets the dress code. Some exceptions may be made for uniforms, formal attire, and/or costumes.”

Meanwhile, people are taking to social media to leave comments on the school’s Facebook page, expressing their dislike for what happened. One person wrote: “Wow is this true?? If so shame on you!!”

Another wrote, “Can’t block all comments from every social networking site. You can’t stop calls from angry parents or them taking their kids out of your schools or report you guys to the board.”