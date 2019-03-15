Pewdiepie Responds to Christchurch Gunman Using His Name

Early Friday morning, Youtuber Pewdiepie responded to the Christchurch gunman who referenced him prior to carrying out a mass shooting attack at a mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand that left 40 dead and at least 20 more injured, according to a report early Friday morning.

Pewdiepie tweeted, “Just heard news of the devastating reports from New Zealand Christchurch. I feel absolutely sickened having my name uttered by this person. My heart and thoughts go out to the victims, families and everyone affected by this tragedy.”

WATCH: Spliced Clip of Tarrant Telling ‘Lads’ to Subscribe to Pewdiepie

Video of the gunman, a man who self-identified as Brenton Tarrant, acknowledging Pewdiepie before leaving his car, can be seen below:

This is just horrible pic.twitter.com/HoPLfJM8TZ — Juan Lopez (@juanchies90) March 15, 2019

Before leaving the car, Tarrant can be heard telling his followers to subscribe to Pewdiepie’s YouTube channel.

Some people immediately rose to Pewdiepie’s defense: actor and writer Colin Moriarty tweeted to Pewdiepie, “You had nothing to do with the tragedy that has unfolded, nor did you ask for your name to be invoked by a crazy, violent person. Every individual is responsible for his or her own actions. Be well.”

Others argued that there was an inherent implication in the Pewdiepie shoutout. Activist Nathan Bernard tweeted, “The Christchurch mosque shooter live-streamed himself shouting, “subscribe to PewDiePie” before opening fire. PewDiePie is the world’s largest Youtber who has platformed Islamophobic pundits like Ben Shapiro. This is how radicalization happens on the internet.”