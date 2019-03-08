Rachel McAfee: 5 Fast Facts You Need to Know

Police found Rachel McAfee and her now deceased 3-month-old daughter in a northwest neighborhood of Indianapolis this week, according to reports. Their investigation states that McAfee appeared to be drunk, and had no concept of time when the baby was found.

Court documents were filed Thursday on the McAfee case. More reports are unfolding on what happened. What caused this mother to allegedly endanger her child?

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Rachel McAfee’s Baby Emma Was Found Cold & Dead in a Car, After Indianapolis Officers Were Called

Baby Emma McAfee had been sitting in Rachel McAfee’s car when police found the pair. An autopsy reportedly showed that Emma’s death had been caused by the cold because her mother had been passed out in the car for hours.

A doctor, Dr. Christopher Poulos, is said in the court affidavit to have performed the autopsy on Emma and “found signs that are consistent with cold-related deaths.”

Reports say that investigators arrived at around 3 p.m. to find baby Emma who was declared dead at 3:17 p.m. According to reports, the temperature was nine degrees when Emma was found.

Along with the baby, it is reported that medics drove McAfee to the hospital in critical condition. Reports state that McAfee had given birth to Emma about two weeks early and that Emma was documented as underweight for her age.

Emma had been expected at a doctor’s visit on Feb. 22, but never showed, because of McAfee’s drinking habits, according to McAfee’s husband.

2. Rachel McAfee’s Husband Had Reported Her Missing Before the Incident Was Discovered

When Rachel’s husband John McAfee, had not seen nor heard from his wife or daughter by 7:30 p.m. Monday, he reported her missing. He said that they had left the house at about 7 a.m. on Monday.

McAfee reportedly confirmed with prosecutors that his wife was supposed to have dropped the baby off at her grandparents’.

Instead of hearing of McAfee at home with his parents, prosecutors have claimed that McAfee was parked a block away from her in-laws’ home. She reportedly had drunk alcohol to the point of passing out, with the baby still in the car.

3. Rachel McAfee Was Supposed to Drop Baby Emma Off & Go to Intervention–Which She Missed

Without dropping Emma off, the 36-year-old mom, McAfee, sat in the car, which was found out of gas, with a dead battery, as the affidavit reportedly states.

Additionally, McAfee was found wearing thin clothing. As a result, reports say that she was immediately transported to a local hospital for cold-related issues. Afterwards, she was taken into police custody, as reports show.

“Rachel was supposed to drop Emma off at John’s parent’s home and then go to an intervention concerning her excessive drinking,” according to a police statement given to prosecutors.

She never made it to intervention and is now facing legal trouble because of Emma’s death. Marion County prosecutors charged her with neglect of a dependent–which is a felony that carries a sentence of 20 to 40 years if convicted.

4. Rachel McAfee’s Car Was Initially Found by a Neighbor Who Called the Cops

“A woman said she saw Rachel McAfee lying across the center console of her vehicle on the afternoon baby Emma was found dead,” as WISH TV tweeted above. “Her car wasn’t running and it was nine degrees outside.”

5. Rachel McAfee’s Husband Told Police That She Was Known to Drink Alcohol & Pass Out

On top of the accusations that McAfee was an alcoholic, reports state that McAfee had been diagnosed with postpartum depression before disappearing with Baby Emma.

According to documents filed, John McAfee told police that his wife had regularly abused alcohol and that she had been struggling with depression.

“According to John, Rachel is known to drink alcohol until she passes out,” wrote Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Detective Gary L. Smith Jr. in a probable cause affidavit.